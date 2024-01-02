Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco M6 Pro 4G Global Launch Date Set for January 11; Price, Specifications Leaked Via Online Listing

Poco M6 Pro 4G Global Launch Date Set for January 11; Price, Specifications Leaked Via Online Listing

Poco M6 Pro 4G could be powered by MediaTek's Helio G99 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 January 2024 18:33 IST
Poco M6 Pro 4G Global Launch Date Set for January 11; Price, Specifications Leaked Via Online Listing

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M6 Pro 4G is expected to join Poco M6 Pro 5G (pictured) in the lineup

Highlights
  • Poco M6 Pro 4G could feature a 64-megapixel triple camera unit
  • The smartphone may run on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • The Poco M6 Pro 4G is said to support 67W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Poco M6 Pro 4G is expected to launch globally soon. The phone will join the Poco M6 Pro 5G model, which was introduced in India in May 2023, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Details about the Poco M6 Pro 4G have surfaced online recently including its price and key specifications. The company has now announced the global launch date of the phone. It is confirmed to launch alongside the Poco X6 series.

A microsite for the Poco M6 Pro 4G suggests that it will launch globally on January 11, alongside the Poco X6 series. While the Poco X6 series is confirmed to launch in India on that date, there's no word on whether the M-series phones will debut in the country on the same date.

The Poco M6 Pro 4G was previously spotted by 91Mobiles on Amazon UAE, where it was listed at AED 899 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for its 12GB + 512GB option. Previously a leak suggested that the phone may launch in black, blue and purple colour options.

The leaked Amazon listing suggested that the Poco M6 Pro 4G is likely to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Poco M6 Pro 4G is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit which is likely to include a 64-megapixel AI-supported primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The phone could house a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging support.

Notably, the Poco M6 Pro 5G is sold in India in Forest Green and Power Black colourways. The 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 10,999, Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M6 Pro 4G, Poco M6 Pro 4G Specifications, Poco M6 Pro 4G launch, Poco M6 Pro 4G price, Poco M6 Pro series, Poco M6 Pro 5G, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Drops Support for Unlimited Chat Backups on Google Drive With Latest Beta Update: Report
Moto G34 5G Tipped to Launch in India on January 9

Related Stories

Poco M6 Pro 4G Global Launch Date Set for January 11; Price, Specifications Leaked Via Online Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-Order Details, Specifications Leak Online
  2. iPhone 15 Gets Discounted on Flipkart: Check New Price
  3. Poco X6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of January 11 India Launch
  4. Redmi Note 13 Series Price in India, Colour Options Tipped Before Launch
  5. OnePlus Ace 3 Chipset, RAM, Storage Teased Ahead of January 4 Launch
  6. Xiaomi HyperOS Rollout in India to Start With These Devices
  7. Vivo Y28 5G Price in India, Design, Colour Options Tipped; May Debut Soon
  8. Poco X6 Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Realme Note 50 4G Said to Launch in India Soon at This Price
  10. Steam Reveals Its Highest-Selling and Most-Played Games of 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M6 Pro 4G Global Launch Date Set for January 11; Price, Specifications Leaked Via Online Listing
  2. WhatsApp Drops Support for Unlimited Chat Backups on Google Drive With Latest Beta Update: Report
  3. Moto G34 5G Tipped to Launch in India on January 9
  4. Oppo Find X7 Leaks in New Hands-on Video Ahead of January 8 Launch
  5. Poco X6 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked Via Online Listing Ahead of India Launch
  6. Oppo Reno 11 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Rear Panel Design Teased Ahead of Debut
  7. Telegram Update Brings Redesigned Calls, Thanos Snap-Style Animation for Deleted Messages, More
  8. Realme Note 50 4G Said to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
  9. OnePlus Ace 3 Confirmed to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC; Ace 3 Pro Specifications Tipped
  10. Honor Magic 6 Series Design Revealed; Colours, Storage Options Listed Online Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »