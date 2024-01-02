Poco M6 Pro 4G is expected to launch globally soon. The phone will join the Poco M6 Pro 5G model, which was introduced in India in May 2023, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Details about the Poco M6 Pro 4G have surfaced online recently including its price and key specifications. The company has now announced the global launch date of the phone. It is confirmed to launch alongside the Poco X6 series.

A microsite for the Poco M6 Pro 4G suggests that it will launch globally on January 11, alongside the Poco X6 series. While the Poco X6 series is confirmed to launch in India on that date, there's no word on whether the M-series phones will debut in the country on the same date.

A new SPEED-CIES is roaring in, ready to set your pulse racing!

Catch up on January 11, 20:00 GMT+8 for the global online launch event to discover more.#POCOX6Series #POCOX6Pro #POCOX6 #POCOM6Pro pic.twitter.com/kfBKJ2BN0o — POCO (@POCOGlobal) January 2, 2024

The Poco M6 Pro 4G was previously spotted by 91Mobiles on Amazon UAE, where it was listed at AED 899 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for its 12GB + 512GB option. Previously a leak suggested that the phone may launch in black, blue and purple colour options.

The leaked Amazon listing suggested that the Poco M6 Pro 4G is likely to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Poco M6 Pro 4G is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit which is likely to include a 64-megapixel AI-supported primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The phone could house a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging support.

Notably, the Poco M6 Pro 5G is sold in India in Forest Green and Power Black colourways. The 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 10,999, Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

