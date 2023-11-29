Poco M6 Pro 5G was launched in India in May this year with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Initially, the phone launched in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options. In September, the company unveiled a new 4GB + 128GB variant. Now, Poco India has brought another variant with more RAM and storage.

Poco M6 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The company confirmed that the new 8GB + 256GB variant of the Poco M6 Pro 5G is priced in India at Rs. 14,999 and will be available for purchase in the country starting November 29 at 12pm. It can be bought via Flipkart. Customers can also get the phone at an effective price of Rs. 12,999 thanks to an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 when using HDFC or ICICI Bank credit cards.

It is offered in Forest Green and Power Black colour options. The existing 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB options of the Poco M6 Pro 5G are priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999, and Rs. 11,999.

Poco M6 Pro 5G specifications, features

Poco M6 Pro 5G features a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, a peak brightness level of 550 nits, and it comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

In the camera department, the Poco M6 Pro 5G includes a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash unit at the back. For selfies, it carries an 8-megapixel sensor, which is placed in a centred hole punch slot at the top of the display.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C port. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also arrives with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset weighs 199 grams and measures 168.60mm x 76.28mm x 8.17mm in size.

