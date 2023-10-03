Google Pixel Fold, with a Tensor G2 SoC and a 4,821mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support, was released earlier this year in May. The company is expected to work on a successor of the handset that will likely launch in the markets in 2024. By 2025, the tech giant is also expected to introduce a clamshell foldable handset. A report suggests that a different smartphone than the upcoming Pixel 8 series models was reportedly spotted recently on an accessory application.

A 9to5Google report says that a new device codenamed “comet” was spotted on the latest updated version of the Google Pixel Buds application. The list also included models codenamed “Shiba” and “Husky”: the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, respectively. It is speculated that the unknown model could either be the Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel Flip. Neither of these phones has been officially announced yet.

The report deducts that since the codename is unrelated to a dog breed, it is unlikely that the “comet” model refers to the purported Pixel 8a handset. Pixel 9 models are tipped to get reptile-based codenames, according to the report. The future Pixel 9 phones may have codenames like “Komodo” and “Caiman.”

Notably, the Google Pixel Fold was codenamed “Felix”, displacing the initial “passport” codename, since it was in the same classification as the Tensor G2-run Pixel 7 series - where models were codenamed “cheetah” and “panther.”

The report further clarifies that considering the relatively new launch of the Pixel Fold handset and also the classification breakdown seen in the Pixel Buds application backend, it is likely that the codename “comet” handsets could be Pixel Flip, a clamshell foldable model.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.