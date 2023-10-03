Technology News

Google Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel Flip Reportedly Spotted on Latest Google Pixel Buds App

Google Pixel Fold was released earlier this year in May.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 October 2023 16:02 IST
Google Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel Flip Reportedly Spotted on Latest Google Pixel Buds App

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Fold 2 is expected to succeed the Pixel Fold (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Fold sports a 7.6-inch inner full-HD+ display
  • The phone is likely to launch a successor to the foldable in 2024
  • By 2025, Google is expected to launch a clamshell foldable
Advertisement

Google Pixel Fold, with a Tensor G2 SoC and a 4,821mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support, was released earlier this year in May. The company is expected to work on a successor of the handset that will likely launch in the markets in 2024. By 2025, the tech giant is also expected to introduce a clamshell foldable handset. A report suggests that a different smartphone than the upcoming Pixel 8 series models was reportedly spotted recently on an accessory application.

A 9to5Google report says that a new device codenamed “comet” was spotted on the latest updated version of the Google Pixel Buds application. The list also included models codenamed “Shiba” and “Husky”: the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, respectively. It is speculated that the unknown model could either be the Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel Flip. Neither of these phones has been officially announced yet.

The report deducts that since the codename is unrelated to a dog breed, it is unlikely that the “comet” model refers to the purported Pixel 8a handset. Pixel 9 models are tipped to get reptile-based codenames, according to the report. The future Pixel 9 phones may have codenames like “Komodo” and “Caiman.”

Notably, the Google Pixel Fold was codenamed “Felix”, displacing the initial “passport” codename, since it was in the same classification as the Tensor G2-run Pixel 7 series - where models were codenamed “cheetah” and “panther.”

The report further clarifies that considering the relatively new launch of the Pixel Fold handset and also the classification breakdown seen in the Pixel Buds application backend, it is likely that the codename “comet” handsets could be Pixel Flip, a clamshell foldable model.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 9.5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4821mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2208x1840 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel Fold 2, Google Pixel Fold 2 codename, Google Pixel Flip, Google Pixel Flip codename, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Metaverse in Education to Boom by 2031, India and China Projected as Beneficiaries: Report
Google Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel Flip Reportedly Spotted on Latest Google Pixel Buds App
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 7a to Be Sold at This Price
  4. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Price, Specifications Compared
  6. You Can Avail These Bank Offers for Amazon and Flipkart's Upcoming Sales
  7. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Sale
  8. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Sale Begins; Discounts Offered on Other Moto Handsets
  9. OnePlus Reveals Its New Foldables’ Design in Official Unboxing
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE India Launch Set for October 4; Tab S9 FE to Follow on October 5
  3. Google Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel Flip Reportedly Spotted on Latest Google Pixel Buds App
  4. Metaverse in Education to Boom by 2031, India and China Projected as Beneficiaries: Report
  5. Vi Max Family Postpaid Users Get Data Sharing and Unlimited Data for the Night
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra More Durable Than iPhone 15 Pro Max, Claims New Drop Test
  7. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Loophole for Windows 7 and Windows 8 Users Finally Closed by Microsoft
  8. Google Pixel 8 Series Unboxing Videos Show Off New Phones Ahead of Launch
  9. Crypto Rug-Pulls Affect Thousands of Users in Himachal Pradesh, Over Rs 200 Crore Lost
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Dips, Most Altcoins See Impact and Register Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.