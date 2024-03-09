Technology News

Poco X6 Neo India Launch Set for March 13; Design Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Poco X6 Neo is confirmed to measure 7.69mm in thickness.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 March 2024 15:38 IST
Poco X6 Neo India Launch Set for March 13; Design Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: X/ IndiaPoco

Poco X6 Neo teased in a blue colour option

Highlights
  • Poco X6 Neo could carry a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
  • The handset has been tipped to be rebadged Redmi Note 13R Pro
  • The Poco X6 Neo could get a 108-megapixel main camera
Advertisement

Poco X6 Neo is confirmed to launch soon in India. The company has officially teased the design of the phone alongside the launch date. It also revealed some features of the upcoming handset and its colour option. There have been several leaks and reports recently that have suggested some key specifications of the Poco X6 Neo and its possible price range in the country. The X6 Neo is said to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 13R Pro.

Poco India confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Poco X6 Neo will launch in India on March 13 at 12pm IST. The phone is confirmed to be available via Flipkart. A microsite on the e-commerce website teases the upcoming handset in a blue colour option. It is seen with a rectangular rear camera module, housing two camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit.

The print on the rear camera module of the Poco X6 Neo confirms that the phone will be equipped with a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor, as previously tipped. The handset is claimed to sport a "bezel-less design" with a 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. In the teaser images, we see the model with a flat centred hole-punch display, with almost negligible side bezels. It has also been teased to measure 7.69mm in thickness.

Meanwhile, the Flipkart teaser also shows the Poco X6 Neo in a different colour option. It could be the orange shade, leaked live images of which were previously shared by Gadgets 360. It may, therefore, be safe to assume that the phone will be offered in a minimum of two colour options.

The Poco X6 Neo has earlier been tipped to launch in India with 8GB of RAM and two storage options. It is also said to be priced below Rs. 18,000 in the country. Earlier leaks claimed that the phone may carry an OLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

If Poco X6 Neo is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro, it may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED screen, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 2-megapixel secondary rear camera sensor.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco X6 Neo, Poco X6 Neo India launch, Poco X6 Neo Price in India, Poco X6 Neo specifications, Poco X6 series, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI’s Video-Making Service Under Data Privacy Scrutiny in EU
India Moves Forward in Blockchain, AI Research as NPCI and IISc Join Forces

Related Stories

Poco X6 Neo India Launch Set for March 13; Design Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Design, New Features: See Here
  2. Poco X6 Neo Design Teased, to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X6 Neo India Launch Set for March 13; Design Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. India Moves Forward in Blockchain, AI Research as NPCI and IISc Join Forces
  3. OpenAI’s Video-Making Service Under Data Privacy Scrutiny in EU
  4. Elon Musk Says X's Long-Form Videos Will Soon Be Available on Smart TVs
  5. Apple Changes Decision, to Allow Epic Games Store in iPhones, iPads in EU
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest New Design With Capture Button
  7. X Introduces 'Articles' for Premium+ Users to Write and Share Long-Form Content
  8. Apple Could Release a Foldable iPhone in 2026, Will Reportedly Be Thinner, Lighter Than Competitors
  9. Google Phone App May Soon Show WhatsApp Call History and Get Video Calling Shortcut
  10. Adobe Tests New Adobe Express App With Generative AI Capabilities for Android, iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »