Poco X6 Neo is confirmed to launch soon in India. The company has officially teased the design of the phone alongside the launch date. It also revealed some features of the upcoming handset and its colour option. There have been several leaks and reports recently that have suggested some key specifications of the Poco X6 Neo and its possible price range in the country. The X6 Neo is said to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 13R Pro.

Poco India confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Poco X6 Neo will launch in India on March 13 at 12pm IST. The phone is confirmed to be available via Flipkart. A microsite on the e-commerce website teases the upcoming handset in a blue colour option. It is seen with a rectangular rear camera module, housing two camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit.

The print on the rear camera module of the Poco X6 Neo confirms that the phone will be equipped with a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor, as previously tipped. The handset is claimed to sport a "bezel-less design" with a 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. In the teaser images, we see the model with a flat centred hole-punch display, with almost negligible side bezels. It has also been teased to measure 7.69mm in thickness.

Meanwhile, the Flipkart teaser also shows the Poco X6 Neo in a different colour option. It could be the orange shade, leaked live images of which were previously shared by Gadgets 360. It may, therefore, be safe to assume that the phone will be offered in a minimum of two colour options.

The Poco X6 Neo has earlier been tipped to launch in India with 8GB of RAM and two storage options. It is also said to be priced below Rs. 18,000 in the country. Earlier leaks claimed that the phone may carry an OLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

If Poco X6 Neo is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro, it may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED screen, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 2-megapixel secondary rear camera sensor.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.