Poco seems to be gearing up to unveil the Poco X6 Neo in India soon. The Xiaomi sub-brand on Wednesday (March 6) shared a teaser on its social media handle to offer hints about the arrival of the Poco X6 Neo in the country without confirming the exact name or launch date. The Poco X6 Neo is tipped to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro that debuted in China in November last year. The upcoming handset is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

Through an X post, Poco announced the launch of a new Poco Neo series smartphone in the country. The post doesn't specify the exact moniker or launch date of the smartphone, but the Poco X6 Neo which has been in the rumour mill for the past few weeks is anticipated to break cover soon.

LCD at 17K? Wait up for something Neo.😈 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the Realme 12 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC went official earlier today. Taking a dig at Realme, Poco India head Himanshu Tandon sarcastically wrote that he felt “red flags” by seeing an LCD panel and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor inside a sub-17K smartphone. He reiterated that the Poco M65 5G offered the same chipset under Rs. 10,000, urging buyers to wait for the new Neo phone.

Gadgets 360 recently shared some exclusive details and design aspects of the Poco X6 Neo. It is expected to come in an orange colour option with dual rear cameras, resembling the design language of the Redmi Note 13R Pro. It could be priced under Rs. 16,000.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro was launched in China in November last year with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Poco X6 Neo and Redmi Note 13R Pro will have similar specifications if the former is indeed a rebranded phone. The Redmi Note 13R Pro came with a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro has a dual rear camera system, comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

