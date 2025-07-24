Qi2 25W was unveiled on Wednesday as the latest wireless charging specification from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). The latest standard is actually called Qi v2.2.1, but its marketing name is more memorable, and the WPC claims that Android smartphones and Apple's iPhone will include support for the new specification. It is claimed to offer 70 percent more power than Qi2 (15W) compatible devices. Android smartphones that support Qi2 25W will offer wireless charging speeds on par with Apple's MagSafe 2 for iPhone.

WPC Says 14 Devices and Accessories Competed Qi2 25W Certification

An announcement from the WPC says that the new Qi2 25W specification will be adopted by "major Android smartphones", but there's no mention of which upcoming smartphones will offer support for faster wireless charging. Apple's iPhone models, which already support the company's MagSafe 2 specification, will also support Qi2 25W charging.

In 2023, the WPC introduced the Qi2 standard that offered support for wireless charging at 15W on compatible smartphones. Unlike previous Qi-certified smartphones, which could be charged at 7.5W using a compatible accessory, Qi2 and Qi2 25W compatible devices must be equipped with magnets to align the charger on the rear panel.

However, only a few handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones and the HMD Skyline are Qi 2 compatible, and only the latter is equipped with magnets that offer proper support for Qi2 charging. Other device manufacturers offer support via cases equipped with magnets.

It's worth noting that Samsung recently surveyed its customers about wireless charging on its smartphones, via the Members app. The South Korean firm reportedly asked users whether they would prefer a smartphone equipped with magnets for wireless charging, even if it made the phone thicker due to the additional components.

The WPC says that "fourteen devices, receivers, and transmitters" underwent testing for Qi2 25W certification as part of a limited launch, and that "several hundred" devices will be tested soon. However, it's unclear whether a majority of these are charging accessories, or smartphones. Handsets with support for Qi2 25W wireless charging could surface in the coming months.