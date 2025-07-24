Technology News
Qi2 25W Wireless Charging Specification Announced; WPC Says 'Major Android Smartphones' to Join Ecosystem

Qi2 25W will let Android smartphone makers offer wireless charging on par with Apple's MagSafe 2.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2025 11:38 IST
Qi2 25W Wireless Charging Specification Announced; WPC Says 'Major Android Smartphones' to Join Ecosystem

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models suport Qi2 (15W) charging without MagSafe

Highlights
  • Qi2 25W offers faster charging speeds than Qi2, which arrived in 2023
  • Apple's iPhone will support the new Qi2 25 charging specification
  • The WPC says 14 devices have already completed Qi2 25W testing
Qi2 25W was unveiled on Wednesday as the latest wireless charging specification from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). The latest standard is actually called Qi v2.2.1, but its marketing name is more memorable, and the WPC claims that Android smartphones and Apple's iPhone will include support for the new specification. It is claimed to offer 70 percent more power than Qi2 (15W) compatible devices. Android smartphones that support Qi2 25W will offer wireless charging speeds on par with Apple's MagSafe 2 for iPhone.

WPC Says 14 Devices and Accessories Competed Qi2 25W Certification

An announcement from the WPC says that the new Qi2 25W specification will be adopted by "major Android smartphones", but there's no mention of which upcoming smartphones will offer support for faster wireless charging. Apple's iPhone models, which already support the company's MagSafe 2 specification, will also support Qi2 25W charging.

In 2023, the WPC introduced the Qi2 standard that offered support for wireless charging at 15W on compatible smartphones. Unlike previous Qi-certified smartphones, which could be charged at 7.5W using a compatible accessory, Qi2 and Qi2 25W compatible devices must be equipped with magnets to align the charger on the rear panel.

However, only a few handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones and the HMD Skyline are Qi 2 compatible, and only the latter is equipped with magnets that offer proper support for Qi2 charging. Other device manufacturers offer support via cases equipped with magnets.

It's worth noting that Samsung recently surveyed its customers about wireless charging on its smartphones, via the Members app. The South Korean firm reportedly asked users whether they would prefer a smartphone equipped with magnets for wireless charging, even if it made the phone thicker due to the additional components.

The WPC says that "fourteen devices, receivers, and transmitters" underwent testing for Qi2 25W certification as part of a limited launch, and that "several hundred" devices will be tested soon. However, it's unclear whether a majority of these are charging accessories, or smartphones. Handsets with support for Qi2 25W wireless charging could surface in the coming months.

David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
