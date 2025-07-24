Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in May this year as the thinnest Galaxy S series smartphone to date. The device, which arrived as the fourth model in the company's flagship Galaxy 25 series, is 5.8mm thin. Now, rumours about next year's Galaxy S26 Edge have started appearing on the Web. Samsung could add two major improvements to the upcoming smartphone. The Galaxy S26 Edge is said to be slimmer than the existing model.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has revealed new details about the Galaxy S26 Edge on X (formerly Twitter). According to the tipster, Samsung plans to make the upcoming Edge handset slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge. The phone is also said to pack a larger battery. To achieve this, Samsung is said to be turning to “new battery material technology.”

Confirmed:

The Galaxy S26 Edge will be thinner than the S25 Edge and have a larger battery thanks to new battery material technology. — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) July 23, 2025

The post didn't include any specific details regarding the Galaxy S26 Edge's battery size or exact thickness. However, with the current Galaxy S25 Edge relying on standard lithium-ion batteries, we can expect the upgrade to involve silicon-carbon technology. This could allow for increased battery capacity within a slim and lightweight design.

A major criticism of the Galaxy Edge has been its limited battery life (Review). The slim design limits it to a 3,900mAh battery, which is smaller than the standard Galaxy S25's 4,000mAh cell.

Past rumours have claimed that next year, the Edge variant will replace the Plus in the Galaxy S26 lineup. The Plus model has reportedly been the weakest seller of the trio in recent years. Samsung is rumoured to pack a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter in the Galaxy S26 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 and boasts a 6.7-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip under the hood, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It boasts a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 158.2×75.6×5.8mm and weighs 163g.