Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Tipped to Be Thinner Than Its Predecessor, Could Pack a Larger Battery

Samsung is said to be working on new battery materials for the Galaxy S26 Edge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 11:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Tipped to Be Thinner Than Its Predecessor, Could Pack a Larger Battery

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge uses a standard lithium-ion battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could go even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a 3,900mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could replace Plus model in Galaxy S26 lineup
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in May this year as the thinnest Galaxy S series smartphone to date. The device, which arrived as the fourth model in the company's flagship Galaxy 25 series, is 5.8mm thin. Now, rumours about next year's Galaxy S26 Edge have started appearing on the Web. Samsung could add two major improvements to the upcoming smartphone. The Galaxy S26 Edge is said to be slimmer than the existing model.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has revealed new details about the Galaxy S26 Edge on X (formerly Twitter). According to the tipster, Samsung plans to make the upcoming Edge handset slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge. The phone is also said to pack a larger battery. To achieve this, Samsung is said to be turning to “new battery material technology.”

The post didn't include any specific details regarding the Galaxy S26 Edge's battery size or exact thickness. However, with the current Galaxy S25 Edge relying on standard lithium-ion batteries, we can expect the upgrade to involve silicon-carbon technology. This could allow for increased battery capacity within a slim and lightweight design.

A major criticism of the Galaxy Edge has been its limited battery life (Review). The slim design limits it to a 3,900mAh battery, which is smaller than the standard Galaxy S25's 4,000mAh cell.

Past rumours have claimed that next year, the Edge variant will replace the Plus in the Galaxy S26 lineup. The Plus model has reportedly been the weakest seller of the trio in recent years. Samsung is rumoured to pack a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter in the Galaxy S26 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 and boasts a 6.7-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip under the hood, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It boasts a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 158.2×75.6×5.8mm and weighs 163g.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Tipped to Be Thinner Than Its Predecessor, Could Pack a Larger Battery
