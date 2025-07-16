Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Survey Reportedly Asks Users About Future Smartphones With Qi2 Magnets

Here's what Samsung is asking users about wirelessly charging their smartphones.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 July 2025 14:30 IST
Samsung Survey Reportedly Asks Users About Future Smartphones With Qi2 Magnets

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature MagSafe-like wireless charging

Advertisement

Samsung is asking users about the possibility of adding built-in magnets to its upcoming smartphones, in order to offer full support for Qi2 wireless charging, according to a report. A new survey in the Samsung Members app is seeking user opinion on potential changes to the company's handsets that could lead to a slight increase in thickness. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones that arrived earlier this year supports faster Qi2 wireless charging, but it isn't equipped with magnets like the HMD Skyline.

Samsung Asks Users About Increased Smartphone Thickness Due to Magnets

SammyGuru spotted a survey on the Samsung Members app with several questions related to the company's smartphones. One of the questions asks users whether the inclusion of support for Qi2 charging (similar to Apple's MagSafe chargers) would reduce any inconvenience, if they could only charge their smartphone wirelessly. Users can respond on the usefulness of the feature, or whether it would be more inconvenient.

Another question in Samsung's survey asks users if they don't mind using a thicker phone, if the company equips it with built-in magnets. Users can respond stating that they would prefer (or would not prefer) to have magnets irrespective of the increase in thickness. Users can also indicate whether they don't mind a phone that is 0.3mm or 0.5mm thicker due to the inclusion of magnets.

It's worth noting that while Apple's MagSafe chargers align with built-in magnets that were first introduced with the iPhone 12 in 2020, Android smartphone manufacturers have been slow to add support for Qi2 wireless charging. The HMD Skyline and the Samsung Galaxy S25 series are Qi2 compatible, but only the former is equipped with magnets.

In order to fully support Qi2 wireless charging, manufacturers must support the Extended Power Profile (EPP) which offers faster charging and the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) which relies on magnets. Smartphones that support MPP will feature the same wireless charging capabilities as MagSafe compatible iPhone models.

Samsung's survey indicates that the company has considered the addition of magnetic wireless charging on its smartphones. It is currently unclear whether the successors to the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Edge, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will arrive with Qi2 wireless charging support, or whether they will require a dedicated case with built-in magnets like this year's models.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Qi2 Charging, Wireless Charging, Samsung Galaxy S25
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Realme 15 5G to Use a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC; Camera, Display Details Tipped
OPPO Reno14 Series First Look: The Perfect Camera Phones Under Rs. 50,000 in 2025? 

Related Stories

Samsung Survey Reportedly Asks Users About Future Smartphones With Qi2 Magnets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G to Launch Soon in India; Design Teased
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be Thinner Than Honor Magic V5
  3. Lava Agni 4 Design, Key Specifications, and India Pricing Leaked
  4. iPhone 17 Tipped to Get This Advanced Apple Chipset
  5. Honor X70 With 8,300mAh Battery and Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Launched
  6. Google Rolls Out Free 1-Year AI Pro Subscription for Students in India
  7. Over 75,000 Employees Fired in 2025: These Firms Conducted Mass Layoffs
  8. Samsung Could Bring Back Support for S-Pen in Future Galaxy Z Fold Models
  9. Portronics Beem 540 Projector Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme 15 5G Specifications Teased; Camera, Display Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 2-In-1 Charging Cable Launched; Can Charge Smartwatch, Phone Together
  2. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be Slimmer Than the Honor Magic V5
  3. Samsung Survey Reportedly Asks Users About Future Smartphones With Qi2 Magnets
  4. Realme 15 5G to Use a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC; Camera, Display Details Tipped
  5. OpenAI Reportedly Working on ChatGPT Support for Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint-Compatible Files
  6. Chennai City Gangsters Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Comedy Drama
  7. The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Kno
  9. Google Rolls Out Free 1-Year AI Pro Subscription for Students in India: How to Get It
  10. Mistral Releases Voxtral, Its First Open-Source Speech Generation AI Models With Native Language Understanding
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »