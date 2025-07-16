Samsung is asking users about the possibility of adding built-in magnets to its upcoming smartphones, in order to offer full support for Qi2 wireless charging, according to a report. A new survey in the Samsung Members app is seeking user opinion on potential changes to the company's handsets that could lead to a slight increase in thickness. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones that arrived earlier this year supports faster Qi2 wireless charging, but it isn't equipped with magnets like the HMD Skyline.

Samsung Asks Users About Increased Smartphone Thickness Due to Magnets

SammyGuru spotted a survey on the Samsung Members app with several questions related to the company's smartphones. One of the questions asks users whether the inclusion of support for Qi2 charging (similar to Apple's MagSafe chargers) would reduce any inconvenience, if they could only charge their smartphone wirelessly. Users can respond on the usefulness of the feature, or whether it would be more inconvenient.

Another question in Samsung's survey asks users if they don't mind using a thicker phone, if the company equips it with built-in magnets. Users can respond stating that they would prefer (or would not prefer) to have magnets irrespective of the increase in thickness. Users can also indicate whether they don't mind a phone that is 0.3mm or 0.5mm thicker due to the inclusion of magnets.

It's worth noting that while Apple's MagSafe chargers align with built-in magnets that were first introduced with the iPhone 12 in 2020, Android smartphone manufacturers have been slow to add support for Qi2 wireless charging. The HMD Skyline and the Samsung Galaxy S25 series are Qi2 compatible, but only the former is equipped with magnets.

In order to fully support Qi2 wireless charging, manufacturers must support the Extended Power Profile (EPP) which offers faster charging and the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) which relies on magnets. Smartphones that support MPP will feature the same wireless charging capabilities as MagSafe compatible iPhone models.

Samsung's survey indicates that the company has considered the addition of magnetic wireless charging on its smartphones. It is currently unclear whether the successors to the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Edge, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will arrive with Qi2 wireless charging support, or whether they will require a dedicated case with built-in magnets like this year's models.