Google's Pixel 10 series of smartphones is expected to debut later this year, with some notable hardware improvements, including a new Tensor G5 chip. A new report indicates that the company's upcoming handsets will arrive with Qi 2 wireless charging support, and could feature built-in magnets that allow Google to introduce a new range of magnetic accessories. It is expected to offer similar functionality to Apple's magnetic ecosystem, called MagSafe, which arrived alongside the iPhone 12 series in October 2020.

Google's 'Pixelsnap' Magnetic Ecosystem Could Include at Least Three Accessories

The company is working on new Qi 2-compatible magnetic accessories that will work with the Pixel 10 series, according to Android Authority. The publication's claim is based on "credible marketing materials intended for retailers" and Google is said to be working on three new accessories for the successors to the current Pixel 9 lineup.

While Apple sells MagSafe-branded wireless accessories, Google's ecosystem could be called Pixelsnap, according to the report. The company is said to be working on a Pixelsnap Charger, a Pixelsnap Charger with Stand, and a Pixelsnap Ring Stand.

Additional references to a wireless charger "with Qi 2.2" were also spotted by the publication in an unnamed trade database, under the codename STN4. If these claims are accurate, the Pixel 10 series could offer support for wireless charging at up to 50W, when connected to a compatible Qi 2.2 charger.

It's currently unclear whether the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand accessory will support any additional capabilities when used with the Pixel 10 series. Apple offers a Standby Mode on iOS that lets users view widgets, live activities, and photos on their smartphone when a phone is placed horizontally while charging.

Google might be the first Android smartphone maker to introduce support for Qi 2.2 charging later this year, with the upcoming Pixel 10 series. The HMD Skyline was the first Android handset to arrive with Qi 2 charging support last year. While the Samsung Galaxy S25 series also supports Qi 2 charging, it lacks the built-in magnets found on Apple's devices that enable support for magnetic accessories.