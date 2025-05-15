Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC on Thursday. The new mobile platform succeeds the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and offers select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. It is built on TSMC's 4nm process technology and ships with several AI capabilities. It supports Gen AI assistants and popular large language models(LLMs) running directly on device. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC has a prime core with a 2.8GHz clock speed. It offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. Honor and Vivo will launch new handsets with the chipset this month.

Qualcomm Launches the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC is a new mid-range chip based on TSMC's 4nm process technology and follows a 64-bit architecture. It has a prime core with up to 2.8GHz speed, four performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and three efficiency cores with a peak frequency of 1.8GHz. It includes Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor (ISP).

Qualcomm states that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC offers new camera and gaming capabilities, and advanced on-device AI features powered by Qualcomm AI Engines. It is advertised to deliver 27 percent faster CPU performance and 30 percent improved GPU graphics renderings over its predecessor. It is said to offer 65 percent improved AI performance over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile platform. It will support Gen AI assistants and popular LLMs running directly on the device.

Like previous Snapdragon chipsets, the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 has Snapdragon Sound technology. It brings Qualcomm Expanded Personal Area Network (XPAN) technology and Aqstic audio codec for the playback of different formats. It also provides select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, Triple ISP, and Snapdragon Adaptive Game Configuration.

Other highlights of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 include the Hexagon NPU with support for precisions INT4, INT8, and INT16, and the Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system. The chipset gets Qualcomm FastConnect Mobile Connectivity System for Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6/5 and Bluetooth 6.0. It supports LP-DDR5x RAM at 4,200MHz speed and UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1, and UFS 2 storage versions.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 comes equipped with AI-powered auto focus, auto white balance and auto exposure for photos and videos. It also offers electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and supports up to 4K resolution HDR video capturing at 30fps.

The new generation mobile chip with the part number SM7750-AB is confirmed to be adopted by Honor and Vivo. Honor and Vivo handsets with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip will reach the market later this month. The unannounced Honor 400 is believed to be the first smartphone to ship with the new chip.