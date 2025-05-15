Technology News
English Edition

Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC With AI Features, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 has a prime core with up to 2.8GHz speed.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 18:59 IST
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC With AI Features, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 includes the Hexagon NPU

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC comes equipped with AI-powered auto focus
  • It carries the part number SM7750-AB
  • Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor (ISP)
Advertisement

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC on Thursday. The new mobile platform succeeds the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and offers select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. It is built on TSMC's 4nm process technology and ships with several AI capabilities. It supports Gen AI assistants and popular large language models(LLMs) running directly on device. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC has a prime core with a 2.8GHz clock speed. It offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. Honor and Vivo will launch new handsets with the chipset this month.

Qualcomm Launches the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC is a new mid-range chip based on TSMC's 4nm process technology and follows a 64-bit architecture. It has a prime core with up to 2.8GHz speed, four performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and three efficiency cores with a peak frequency of 1.8GHz. It includes Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor (ISP).

Qualcomm states that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC offers new camera and gaming capabilities, and advanced on-device AI features powered by Qualcomm AI Engines. It is advertised to deliver 27 percent faster CPU performance and 30 percent improved GPU graphics renderings over its predecessor. It is said to offer 65 percent improved AI performance over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile platform. It will support Gen AI assistants and popular LLMs running directly on the device.

Like previous Snapdragon chipsets, the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 has Snapdragon Sound technology. It brings Qualcomm Expanded Personal Area Network (XPAN) technology and Aqstic audio codec for the playback of different formats. It also provides select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, Triple ISP, and Snapdragon Adaptive Game Configuration.

Other highlights of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 include the Hexagon NPU with support for precisions INT4, INT8, and INT16, and the Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system. The chipset gets Qualcomm FastConnect Mobile Connectivity System for Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6/5 and Bluetooth 6.0. It supports LP-DDR5x RAM at 4,200MHz speed and UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1, and UFS 2 storage versions.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 comes equipped with AI-powered auto focus, auto white balance and auto exposure for photos and videos. It also offers electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and supports up to 4K resolution HDR video capturing at 30fps.

The new generation mobile chip with the part number SM7750-AB is confirmed to be adopted by Honor and Vivo. Honor and Vivo handsets with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip will reach the market later this month. The unannounced Honor 400 is believed to be the first smartphone to ship with the new chip. 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, Qualcomm
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Dell 14 Plus, Dell 16 Plus and Dell 14 2-in-1 AI PCs With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India
Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC Launched Alongside Reno 14 5G
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC With AI Features, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched in India; Vivo TWS 3e Included in the Box
  2. OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets Upgrade Bonus and Cashback Offers in India
  4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 With Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 Unveiled
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Debut With Upgraded Selfie Camera
  6. Oppo Reno 14 Pro Display, Battery Details Teased Ahead of Debut
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ to Arrive With LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 Storage
  8. Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge First Impressions
  10. OpenAI's GPT-4.1 AI Models Will Now Be Available Within ChatGPT
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Says Cybercriminals Breached User Data, Demanded $20 Million Ransom
  2. TikTok Adds Support for AI-Powered Alternative Text and Other Accessibility Features
  3. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC Launched Alongside Reno 14 5G
  4. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC With AI Features, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0
  5. Blockchain Association Taps US CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger as CEO
  6. Dell 14 Plus, Dell 16 Plus and Dell 14 2-in-1 AI PCs With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India
  7. Google DeepMind Unveils AlphaEvolve, a Coding Agent Designed to Reduce AI Hallucinations
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Get New Selfie Camera; Might Retain Main Camera of Its Predecessor
  9. OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India
  10. iPhone 20th Anniversary to Get Bezel-Free Screen, Under-Display Camera and More: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »