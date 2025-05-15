Technology News
Dell 14 Plus, Dell 16 Plus and Dell 14 2-in-1 AI PCs With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India

The new Dell AI PCs are part of the company's unified 'Plus' portfolio of laptops.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 18:19 IST
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell 14 2-in-1 comes with a 360-degree hinge which helps it transition between different modes

Highlights
  • Dell Plus AI PCs run on Intel Core Ultra CPUs with a dedicated NPU
  • They come with up to 2.5K displays with 300nits brightness
  • Copilot+ features like Recall and Cocreator are also provided
Dell launched a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI) PCs in India on Thursday. The lineup comprises three models — Dell 14 Plus, Dell 16 Plus, and Dell 14 2-in-1, which have been introduced under the new unified branding as part of the Dell Plus portfolio. As per the company, its new AI PCs are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and are built for delivering Copilot+ AI capabilities. While the Dell 14 Plus and Dell 16 Plus have a traditional laptop design, the Dell 14 2-in-1 is a versatile offering that can transition between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes.

Dell 14 Plus, Dell 16 Plus and Dell 14 2-in-1 Price in India

Dell 14 2-in-1 price in India starts at Rs. 96,899. Meanwhile, the Dell 14 Plus and Dell 16 Plus models are priced at Rs. 1,15,799 and Rs. 1,08,499, respectively for the base configurations. The laptops will be available for purchase via Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, retail partners like Croma, Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales, and other multi-brand outlets and leading e-commerce platforms.

Dell 14 Plus, Dell 16 Plus and Dell 14 2-in-1 Specifications

The Dell 14 Plus and 14 2-in-1 models feature a 14-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) anti-glare non-touchscreen display and 14-inch full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) touch screen display, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dell 16 Plus has a 16-inch full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) screen. The 2-in-1 model comes with a 360-degree hinge which helps it transition between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes.

All models have up to 300nits peak brightness. They can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with eight cores and a peak clock speed of 4.8GHz. They also come with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) which alone is claimed to deliver a peak performance of 47 tera operations per second (TOPS). Dubbed AI PCs, the new Dell Plus models come with Copilot+ capabilities. The company also offers AI-driven tools such as Recall and Cocreator to help users in maximising their productivity.

The entire Dell Plus lineup features ExpressCharge technology which can power up the laptop up to 80 percent in 60 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort 2.1, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
