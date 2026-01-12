Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin on January 17. With the upcoming sale event, the e-commerce platform will commemorate India's 77th Republic Day, which will take place on January 26. The company recently announced that various electronics, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances, will be available at discounted prices during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026. Now, the company has teased the names of a few handsets that will be listed for the duration of the sale.

iPhone 16, Vivo T4x 5G, and More Phone Teased to Be on Sale During Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026

According to the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 microsite on the e-commerce platform, the company will offer bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses on the iPhone 16, the Vivo T4x 5G, and the Realme P3 Lite 5G. While the company has yet to reveal the exact discounts on these phones, it recently announced that customers will be able to avail of an instant discount of 10 percent with HDFC Bank credit cards, along with easy EMI options. Flipkart is expected to reveal the names of other smartphones in the coming days that will be sold at slashed price tags.

Currently, the iPhone 16 is currently listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 69,900. The handset was launched in India in September 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 16 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 60Hz of refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and Apple's dynamic island feature. It is powered by an octa core 3nm A18 chipset.

Meanwhile, the Vivo T4x 5G is available via Flipkart at Rs. 15,499. Launched in India in March 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, the Vivo T4x 5G is equipped with a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, powers the handset. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support

Lastly, the Realme P3 Lite 5G is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 11,999. The Chinese smartphone maker launched the handset in India in September 2025 with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 625 nits of peak brightness. The Realme P3 Lite 5G is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

