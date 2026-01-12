Technology News
English Edition

Best Smartphones in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC: Motorola Edge 70,  Oppo Reno 15, More

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 17:51 IST
Best Smartphones in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC: Motorola Edge 70,  Oppo Reno 15, More

Best Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Smartphones in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset is built on TSMC’s 4nm process
  • Oppo Reno 15 5G features a 6,500mAh battery
  • Vivo V60 has a Zeiss-tuned triple camera setup
Advertisement

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset in May last year as a successor to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. This chipset, built on TSMC's 4nm process, offers select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and enhanced AI capabilities. This mid-range SoC has a prime core clocked at 2.8GHz and supports modern connectivity options like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. Several smartphone brands, including Motorola, Vivo, and Realme, have already used this chip in their latest models.

Here are some of the best Snapdragon 7 Gen 4-powered smartphones currently available in India. The list includes Motorola Edge 70, Oppo Reno 15 5G, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Vivo V60, and Realme P4 Pro 5G.

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola launched the Edge 70 last month with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. This new model runs on Android 16, and it is confirmed to receive security updates until June 2031. It carries 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone has a 6.67-inch pOLED super HD (1,220×2,712 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 446ppi. The display is claimed to deliver up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. The screen has Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

2

For optics, Motorola Edge 70 has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports the face unlock feature. This model has MIL-STD-810H durability certification and offers IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance.

The Motorola Edge 70 houses a 4,800mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. With a 5.99mm thin design, the new phone came as the company's slimmest smartphone.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch pOLED super HD, Up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 512GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel, 50-megapixel ultrawide
  • Front Cameras: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 4,800mAh, 68W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging

Motorola Edge 70 Price in India

You can buy the Motorola Edge 70 in India for Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage model. It is available in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lily Pad colourways.

Oppo Reno 15 5G

The Oppo Reno 15 5G is another model available in India with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16 and features a 6.59-inch LTPS AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15 5G has a triple rear unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 15 5G features a 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch LTPS AMOLED, Up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 512GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel, 50-megapixel telephoto, 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Front Cameras: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,500mAh, 80W wired fast charging

Oppo Reno 15 5G Price in India

The Oppo Reno 15 5G has a price tag of Rs. 45,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 48,999 and Rs. 53,999, respectively.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is the company's latest phone in India with the 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It comes pre-installed with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

realme 16 pro series 12

For optics, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has 7,000mAh Titan batteries with 80W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, Up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 256GB
  • Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel, 50-megapixel telephoto, 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Front Cameras: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 7000mAh, 80W wired fast charging

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price in India

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G price in India is set at Rs. 39,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage models are priced at Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. You can get it in Master Gold, Master Grey, and Camellia Pink shades in India.

Vivo V60

The Vivo V60 is another all-rounder powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It features a 6.77-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of brightness. This Vivo V series phone offers up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. It ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, and the company is promising four years of OS updates and six years of security patches for the phone.

vivo v60 review ndtv display

On the rear, Vivo V60 has a Zeiss-tuned triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It has a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phone has a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary, 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto, 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel sensor
  • Battery and Charging Speed: 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging

Vivo V60 Price in India

Price of Vivo V60 starts at Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 38,999 and Rs. 40.999, respectively. The top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB configuration costs Rs. 45,999. It is released in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colourways.

Realme P4 Pro 5G

The Realme P4 Pro 5G was launched in August this year in India, and this handset also features the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery and offers 80W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging. This model comes pre-installed with Android 15-based Realme UI 6 and has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 4D Curve+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

realme p4 pro design smudges gadgets 360

The Realme P4 Pro 5G carries up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset has IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It has a 50-megapixel OV50D front camera. The Realme P4 Pro 5G has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch OLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 256GB
  • Rear Cameras: Dual rear cameras, 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle
  • Front Cameras: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 7000mAh, 80W wired fast charging, 10W reverse charging

Realme P4 Pro 5G Price in India

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants cost Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. This model is available in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood and Midnight Ivy shades.

Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Motorola Edge 70

Motorola Edge 70

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ultra-slim and lightweight
  • Excellent in-hand comfort
  • Vibrant 120Hz pOLED display
  • IP68 + IP69 durability
  • Bad
  • No case in box
  • Heats up under load
  • Cameras struggle in low light
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • UI is still bloat-heavy
  • The speakers could have been better
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,280x2,800 pixels
Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP66-rated design
  • HDR10+ certified 4D curved display
  • Smooth software experience
  • Good for gaming
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Poor low-light video recording
  • Heats up when using the camera app
  • Hyper Vision chip is a gimmick
Read detailed Realme P4 Pro 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Vivo V60, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo Reno 15 5G, Realme P4 Pro 5G, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, Vivo, Motorola, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Announces Plans to Open Its First Flagship Store in India Soon
WhatsApp Might Soon Let Parents Control Who Minors Interact With

Related Stories

Best Smartphones in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC: Motorola Edge 70,  Oppo Reno 15, More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart Republic Day Sale
  2. OnePlus Freedom Sale Slashes Prices of Phones, Tablets, and More Products
  3. Vivo X200T Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: See Expected Specs
  4. These OnePlus, Samsung Phones Will Be on Sale During Amazon's Next Sale
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: iQOO Smartphone Deals Revealed
  6. Vivo Y500i With a 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched
  7. Best Laser Printers to Buy in India Right Now
  8. Here Are Some of the Best Smartphones With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
  9. Google Adds AI-Powered 'Business Agent' Feature to Search for Shoppers
  10. WhatsApp Might Soon Let Parents Control Who Minors Interact With
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Might Soon Let Parents Control Who Minors Interact With
  2. Nothing Announces Plans to Open Its First Flagship Store in India Soon
  3. After OpenAI, Now Anthropic Introduces Claude for Healthcare AI Tools
  4. Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch Date, Colourways Announced; Set to Arrive Alongside Magic 8 Pro Air
  5. Mahasenha Volume 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Mystical Thriller Online?
  6. Kirkkan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. OnePlus 15T Colourways, RAM, Storage Variants Leaked Online; Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  8. Vivo X200T India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Expected Specifications
  9. Bitcoin Trades Flat as Crypto Markets Enter Consolidation Phase
  10. Forza Horizon 6 and Fable Gameplay to Debut at Xbox Developer Direct on January 22
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »