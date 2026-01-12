Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset in May last year as a successor to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. This chipset, built on TSMC's 4nm process, offers select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and enhanced AI capabilities. This mid-range SoC has a prime core clocked at 2.8GHz and supports modern connectivity options like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. Several smartphone brands, including Motorola, Vivo, and Realme, have already used this chip in their latest models.

Here are some of the best Snapdragon 7 Gen 4-powered smartphones currently available in India. The list includes Motorola Edge 70, Oppo Reno 15 5G, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Vivo V60, and Realme P4 Pro 5G.

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola launched the Edge 70 last month with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. This new model runs on Android 16, and it is confirmed to receive security updates until June 2031. It carries 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone has a 6.67-inch pOLED super HD (1,220×2,712 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 446ppi. The display is claimed to deliver up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. The screen has Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

For optics, Motorola Edge 70 has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports the face unlock feature. This model has MIL-STD-810H durability certification and offers IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance.

The Motorola Edge 70 houses a 4,800mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. With a 5.99mm thin design, the new phone came as the company's slimmest smartphone.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch pOLED super HD, Up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 512GB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel, 50-megapixel ultrawide

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 4,800mAh, 68W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging

Motorola Edge 70 Price in India

You can buy the Motorola Edge 70 in India for Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage model. It is available in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lily Pad colourways.

Oppo Reno 15 5G

The Oppo Reno 15 5G is another model available in India with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16 and features a 6.59-inch LTPS AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15 5G has a triple rear unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 15 5G features a 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch LTPS AMOLED, Up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 512GB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel, 50-megapixel telephoto, 8-megapixel ultrawide

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 80W wired fast charging

Oppo Reno 15 5G Price in India

The Oppo Reno 15 5G has a price tag of Rs. 45,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 48,999 and Rs. 53,999, respectively.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is the company's latest phone in India with the 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It comes pre-installed with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has 7,000mAh Titan batteries with 80W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, Up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel, 50-megapixel telephoto, 8-megapixel ultrawide

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 7000mAh, 80W wired fast charging

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price in India

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G price in India is set at Rs. 39,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage models are priced at Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. You can get it in Master Gold, Master Grey, and Camellia Pink shades in India.

Vivo V60

The Vivo V60 is another all-rounder powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It features a 6.77-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of brightness. This Vivo V series phone offers up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. It ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, and the company is promising four years of OS updates and six years of security patches for the phone.

On the rear, Vivo V60 has a Zeiss-tuned triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It has a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phone has a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display, up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary, 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto, 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens

Front Camera: 50-megapixel sensor

Battery and Charging Speed: 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging

Vivo V60 Price in India

Price of Vivo V60 starts at Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 38,999 and Rs. 40.999, respectively. The top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB configuration costs Rs. 45,999. It is released in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colourways.

Realme P4 Pro 5G

The Realme P4 Pro 5G was launched in August this year in India, and this handset also features the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery and offers 80W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging. This model comes pre-installed with Android 15-based Realme UI 6 and has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 4D Curve+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Realme P4 Pro 5G carries up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset has IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It has a 50-megapixel OV50D front camera. The Realme P4 Pro 5G has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch OLED, 144Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: Dual rear cameras, 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 7000mAh, 80W wired fast charging, 10W reverse charging

Realme P4 Pro 5G Price in India

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants cost Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. This model is available in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood and Midnight Ivy shades.