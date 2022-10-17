Technology News
Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Storage, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Upcoming Launch: Report

Realme 10 Pro+ has been spotted on the China Quality Certification (CQC) database.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 17 October 2022 17:58 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G may offer the same battery capacity as the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

  • Realme 10 is said to come in Clash White, Rush Black colours
  • It may be equipped with 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage
  • Realme 10 Pro+ 5G expected to launch in three configuration options

Realme 10 series has been making the rounds of various certification sites ahead of the expected launch of the company's handsets. Two models from the series — the standard Realme 10 and the Realme 10 Pro+ — have surfaced in recent times. A new report hints at the possible configuration and colour options of these handsets that are expected to make their debut in India. In addition, the high-end Realme 10 Pro+ has been spotted on the China Quality Certification (CQC) database, tipping the handset's battery capacity.

According to a report by Appuals in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter: @Sudhanshu1414), Realme plans to launch both rumoured Realme 10 series models in India. The vanilla Realme 10 handset is expected to get two configuration options — 4GB + 64GB storage and 4GB + 128GB storage. It is believed to come in Clash White and Rush Black colours.

Meanwhile, the high-end Realme 10 Pro+ is tipped to make its debut in three colour options — Dark Matter, Hyperspace, and Nebula Blue. This handset could get 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations.

The Realme 10 Pro+ was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), NBTC, EEC, and TKDN certification sites, bearing the model number RMX3686. It is expected to feature a high-resolution camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device may also feature an AMOLED display.

This Realme RMX3686 has also received CQC certification. The listed model packs a Li-ion battery with a 4,890mAh capacity. As per this listing, the Realme 10 Pro+ may end up getting a 5,000mAh battery similar to its predecessor the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G was launched in India last year. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme
