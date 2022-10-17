Realme 10 series has been making the rounds of various certification sites ahead of the expected launch of the company's handsets. Two models from the series — the standard Realme 10 and the Realme 10 Pro+ — have surfaced in recent times. A new report hints at the possible configuration and colour options of these handsets that are expected to make their debut in India. In addition, the high-end Realme 10 Pro+ has been spotted on the China Quality Certification (CQC) database, tipping the handset's battery capacity.

According to a report by Appuals in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter: @Sudhanshu1414), Realme plans to launch both rumoured Realme 10 series models in India. The vanilla Realme 10 handset is expected to get two configuration options — 4GB + 64GB storage and 4GB + 128GB storage. It is believed to come in Clash White and Rush Black colours.

Meanwhile, the high-end Realme 10 Pro+ is tipped to make its debut in three colour options — Dark Matter, Hyperspace, and Nebula Blue. This handset could get 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations.

The Realme 10 Pro+ was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), NBTC, EEC, and TKDN certification sites, bearing the model number RMX3686. It is expected to feature a high-resolution camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device may also feature an AMOLED display.

This Realme RMX3686 has also received CQC certification. The listed model packs a Li-ion battery with a 4,890mAh capacity. As per this listing, the Realme 10 Pro+ may end up getting a 5,000mAh battery similar to its predecessor the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G was launched in India last year. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

