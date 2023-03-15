Realme 10 series is all set to add a new smartphone to its lineup. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will add the Realme 10T 5G to the Realme 10 lineup, which currently includes the vanilla Realme 10T, Realme 10 5G, Realme 10s, Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition, and Realme 10 Pro+. The information was revealed by Realme Thailand's official Facebook handle, indicating that the launch will take place on March 21. The marketing image posted by the official handle also reveals some key design details, specifications, and features of the upcoming Realme 10T 5G smartphone.

According to the Facebook post by Realme Thailand's official handle, the Realme 10T 5G will be launched on March 21 as the latest entrant to its Realme 10 series. The smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC under the hood, offering up to 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will sport a display that offers 90Hz refresh rate. However, the post didn't reveal further details on the display of the upcoming Realme 10T 5G smartphone, including on whether it will get an AMOLED or LCD panel.

The marketing image reveals the smartphone in two colour options — Black and Blue. However, the post does not reveal the names and details of the colour options. The Realme 10T 5G is also seen sporting a triple camera rear setup that is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone appears to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric verification.

The launch event for the Realme 10T 5G has been scheduled for March 21 at 16:00PM ICT (14:30PM IST), confirmed the poster on Realme Thailand's Facebook page.

