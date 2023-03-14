Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C33 2023 With 6.5 Inch Display, UniSoC T612 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C33 2023 With 6.5-Inch Display, UniSoC T612 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C33 2023 is available in two different storage configurations.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2023 11:21 IST
Realme C33 2023 With 6.5-Inch Display, UniSoC T612 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C33 2023 is offered in Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C33 2023 has a dual rear camera unit
  • It features a 50-megapixel AI primary sensor
  • The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery

Realme C33 2023 edition has been launched in India with slightly better specifications compared to the model that launched in 2022. The Realme C33 launched initially in September last year with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset. The company also recently launched the Realme C55 model with the Mini Capsule feature that offers similar functionality as Apple's Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Realme C33 2023 smartphone comes equipped with more storage than the 2022 version.

Realme C33 2023 price in India, availability

The Realme C33 2023 costs Rs. 9,999 in India for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The device is also available in a 4GB + 128GB variant, which is priced at Rs. 10,499. The Realme C33 2023 can be purchased from the Realme Store and is available in three colour options - Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold.

In India, the Realme C33 that launched last year was priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas the 4GB + 64GB storage variant costs Rs. 9,999.

Realme C33 2023 specifications

The dual nano SIM-supported Realme C33 2023 runs Android 12 with Realme UI S Edition on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent.

The latest C-series smartphone by Realme is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T612 chipset and comes equipped with an integrated Mali G57 GPU. The Realme C33 2023 has 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Coming to optics, the Realme C33 2023 has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI sensor. It also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

A 5,000mAH battery is available on the smartphone. The Realme C33 2023 comes with a micro-USB port that supports 10W charging. The smartphone has a dedicated microSD card slot as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that also serves as the power button of the device.

The Realme C33 2023 measures 164.2mm x 75.7mm x 8.4mm in size and weighs 187 grams. It offers 4G, 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, and Galileo connectivity.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C33 2023

Realme C33 2023

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C33 2023, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PM Modi Meets Nokia CEO, Discusses India’s Digital Infrastructure, 5G journey, 6G Ambitions
BTC Climbs Close to $25,000 Again, Pulls ETH and Most Altcoins Towards Profits
Realme C33 2023 With 6.5-Inch Display, UniSoC T612 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  2. Nokia C99 Specifications and Price Surface Online, May Launch in Q3 2023
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A43 5G Spotted on Retailer Site: See Prices
  4. Nokia C12 Debuts in India as New Affordable Smartphone: See Price, Offers
  5. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  6. Oscars Winners 2023 — The Full List
  7. The Last of Us Season 1 Review
  8. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  9. Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Set for March 27: Here's the First Look
  10. Apple Expands Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14 to These Countries
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Parent Meta to Lay Off 10,000 Employees Just Four Months After First Round of Job Cuts
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on April 14
  3. Redmi Note 10S, Poco F2 Pro Are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: All Details
  4. iQoo Neo 8 Tipped to Feature Improved MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus SoC Ahead of Debut: Details
  5. Zcash, Litecoin Among 280 Blockchains Affected by Major Vulnerabilities, $25 Billion at Risk: Halborn
  6. India’s First Semiconductor Manufacturing Unit to Be Announced Soon: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Truecaller, Delhi Police Sign MoU; App to Mark Suspicious Phone Numbers to Curb Cyber Fraud
  8. Realme C55 India Launch Date Set for March 21: All Details
  9. Silicon Valley Bank Resolution Will Bring Relief to Startups in Aftermath of Collapse: Ashwini Vaishnaw
  10. Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Date Set for March 23: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.