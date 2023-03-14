Realme C33 2023 edition has been launched in India with slightly better specifications compared to the model that launched in 2022. The Realme C33 launched initially in September last year with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset. The company also recently launched the Realme C55 model with the Mini Capsule feature that offers similar functionality as Apple's Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Realme C33 2023 smartphone comes equipped with more storage than the 2022 version.

Realme C33 2023 price in India, availability

The Realme C33 2023 costs Rs. 9,999 in India for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The device is also available in a 4GB + 128GB variant, which is priced at Rs. 10,499. The Realme C33 2023 can be purchased from the Realme Store and is available in three colour options - Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold.

In India, the Realme C33 that launched last year was priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas the 4GB + 64GB storage variant costs Rs. 9,999.

Realme C33 2023 specifications

The dual nano SIM-supported Realme C33 2023 runs Android 12 with Realme UI S Edition on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent.

The latest C-series smartphone by Realme is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T612 chipset and comes equipped with an integrated Mali G57 GPU. The Realme C33 2023 has 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Coming to optics, the Realme C33 2023 has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI sensor. It also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

A 5,000mAH battery is available on the smartphone. The Realme C33 2023 comes with a micro-USB port that supports 10W charging. The smartphone has a dedicated microSD card slot as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that also serves as the power button of the device.

The Realme C33 2023 measures 164.2mm x 75.7mm x 8.4mm in size and weighs 187 grams. It offers 4G, 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, and Galileo connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.