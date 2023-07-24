Realme 11 is Confirmed to Launch on This Date

Realme 11 is all set to get a global debut in Veitnam, as per the company's latest announcement on the official Facebook page for the country. The smartphone's design and specifications have also been teased. It is seen to sport a circular camera module housing the rear camera setup and an LED Flash. The phone will succeed the Realme 10, which comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is to be noted that Realme 11, along with Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, was first unveiled in China in May this year.

Realme has announced the launch of the Realme 11 in Vietnam. The smartphone is confirmed to make its debut on July 31. The post also revealed the design as well as the colour options for the phone. The handset is teased to be launched in Golden and Black colour options. The phone is also confirmed to get a circular camera module on the back.

Since the Realme 11 series, including the base model, has already been released in China, the upcoming handset is expected to pack similar features. The Realme 11 ships with a dual rear camera setup and an LED Flash on the back. In the new images teased by the company, the phone appears to have a power button and a volume button on the right edge. It seems to sport flat edges with curved corners. The company is yet to share the specifications and features of the upcoming phone.

However, a report by FoneArena has spotted the phone in some retail stores in Vietnam revealing the specifications of the phone. As per leaked details, the Realme 11 will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For optics, the phone is tipped to come with a 100-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, the Realme 11 will house a 16-megapixel camera. Additionally, it is also said to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

