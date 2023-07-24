Technology News

Realme 11 Launch Date Confirmed; Colour Options, Design Hinted

Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ were first unveiled in China in May this year.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 July 2023 17:22 IST
Realme 11 Launch Date Confirmed; Colour Options, Design Hinted

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Realme Vietnam

Realme 11 have been suggested to debut in Golden and Black colour shades

Highlights
  • Realme 11 is Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  • The smartphone sports a circular rear camera module
  • Realme 11 is said feature a dual rear camera setup

Realme 11 is all set to get a global debut in Veitnam, as per the company's latest announcement on the official Facebook page for the country. The smartphone's design and specifications have also been teased. It is seen to sport a circular camera module housing the rear camera setup and an LED Flash. The phone will succeed the Realme 10, which comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is to be noted that Realme 11, along with Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, was first unveiled in China in May this year.

Realme has announced the launch of the Realme 11 in Vietnam. The smartphone is confirmed to make its debut on July 31. The post also revealed the design as well as the colour options for the phone. The handset is teased to be launched in Golden and Black colour options. The phone is also confirmed to get a circular camera module on the back.

Since the Realme 11 series, including the base model, has already been released in China, the upcoming handset is expected to pack similar features. The Realme 11 ships with a dual rear camera setup and an LED Flash on the back. In the new images teased by the company, the phone appears to have a power button and a volume button on the right edge. It seems to sport flat edges with curved corners. The company is yet to share the specifications and features of the upcoming phone.

However, a report by FoneArena has spotted the phone in some retail stores in Vietnam revealing the specifications of the phone. As per leaked details, the Realme 11 will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For optics, the phone is tipped to come with a 100-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, the Realme 11 will house a 16-megapixel camera. Additionally, it is also said to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 11, Realme 11 launch, Realme 11 price
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Threads Could Lure Advertisers From Elon Musk’s Twitter but It’s Early Days, Analysts Say

Related Stories

Realme 11 Launch Date Confirmed; Colour Options, Design Hinted
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 is Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  2. Apple Aims to Ship 85 Million iPhone 15 Units in 2023, in Line With Last Year
  3. Honor 90 Tipped to Make its Debut in India Soon: All Details
  4. Realme C51 With Mini Capsule Launched: See Price
  5. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  6. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India via Retail Outlets: See Offers
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites
  9. ChatGPT’s Awaited App for Android Gets Release Date for Next Week
  10. Here’s How Much the PS5 Will Cost in India After a Discount on July 25
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Foldable Phone Tipped to Feature Same Form Factor as Oppo Find N2; Colours Options Surface Online
  2. Honor 90 Could be Launched in India Soon; Tipped to Feature Up to 12GB of RAM: All Details
  3. Tesla to Discuss Factory Plan for New Rs. 20 Lakh Electric Car With Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
  4. Apple Asks Suppliers to Produce 85 Million iPhone 15 Units, Aims to Keep Shipments Steady in 2023
  5. Realme 11 Launch Date Confirmed; Colour Options, Design Hinted
  6. Threads Could Lure Advertisers From Elon Musk’s Twitter but It’s Early Days, Analysts Say
  7. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Design Teased by CEO Nipun Marya; to Sport Curved Display, Launch in India Soon
  8. ChatGPT for Android Set to Release Next Week, Pre-Order Option Available on Google Play Store: How to Download
  9. Byju’s Downsizes Bengaluru Office Space in Bid to Cut Costs Amid Legal Troubles
  10. Realme C51 With 6.7-Inch Display, Mini Capsule Launched; Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.