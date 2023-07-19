Technology News
Realme Pad 2 With 11.5-Inch 120Hz 2K Display, 8,360mAh Battery Unveiled in India: All Details

Realme Pad 2 has been launched in India alongside the Realme C53.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 July 2023 15:04 IST
Realme Pad 2 With 11.5-Inch 120Hz 2K Display, 8,360mAh Battery Unveiled in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Pad 2 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 19,999 in India

Highlights
  • Realme Pad 2 will go on sale starting August 1
  • It houses an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging support
  • The Realme Pad 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC

Realme Pad 2 has been unveiled in India alongside Realme C53. The tablet will go on sale in the first week of August via Flipkart and Realme's official website. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display, up to 16GB RAM, and an 8,360mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is available in two RAM and storage variants in the country. Realme claims that the tablet can offer up to 17 hours of video streaming backup.

Realme Pad 2 price, availability

The Realme Pad 2 is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will also be available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, that is priced at Rs. 22,999. The Realme Pad 2 comes in Inspiration Green and Imagination Gray colour shades.

Pre-orders for the Realme Pad 2 is set to start July 26 onwards, with the open sales set to kick off on August 1 via the Realme official store and Flipkart.

Realme Pad 2 specifications

Realme Pad 2 features an 11.5-inch display with 2K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display is said to offer 450 nits of peak brightness and an 85.2 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Realme also offers a virtual RAM feature that can beef up the total RAM to 16GB.

On the camera front, the Realme Pad 2 will ship with an 8-megapixel AI rear camera sensor with support for text scanning. The camera is housed in a circular module on the back panel. Realme's newest tablet features an 8,360mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 17 hours of video playback time and up to 190 hours of music playback. The tablet supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It also comes along dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

Furthermore, the new Realme Pad 2 also comes with software features such as multi-screen collaboration, screen mirroring, dual windows, spilt screen, and a smart sidebar. The tablet runs on Relame UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. 

Realme Pad 2

Realme Pad 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.50-inch
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8360mAh
Further reading: Realme Pad 2, Realme, Realme Pad 2 price in India, Realme Pad 2 specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Threads App for iOS Gets Translation, Follow Tabs and More With the Latest Update
Google Says Court Order to Lower Disney+ Hotstar Fee for In-App Purchases in India Is Temporary

