Realme Pad 2 has been unveiled in India alongside Realme C53. The tablet will go on sale in the first week of August via Flipkart and Realme's official website. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display, up to 16GB RAM, and an 8,360mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is available in two RAM and storage variants in the country. Realme claims that the tablet can offer up to 17 hours of video streaming backup.

Realme Pad 2 price, availability

The Realme Pad 2 is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will also be available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, that is priced at Rs. 22,999. The Realme Pad 2 comes in Inspiration Green and Imagination Gray colour shades.

Pre-orders for the Realme Pad 2 is set to start July 26 onwards, with the open sales set to kick off on August 1 via the Realme official store and Flipkart.

Realme Pad 2 specifications

Realme Pad 2 features an 11.5-inch display with 2K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display is said to offer 450 nits of peak brightness and an 85.2 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Realme also offers a virtual RAM feature that can beef up the total RAM to 16GB.

On the camera front, the Realme Pad 2 will ship with an 8-megapixel AI rear camera sensor with support for text scanning. The camera is housed in a circular module on the back panel. Realme's newest tablet features an 8,360mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 17 hours of video playback time and up to 190 hours of music playback. The tablet supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It also comes along dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

Furthermore, the new Realme Pad 2 also comes with software features such as multi-screen collaboration, screen mirroring, dual windows, spilt screen, and a smart sidebar. The tablet runs on Relame UI 4.0 out-of-the-box.

