Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C53 has been launched in India today. The budget smartphone comes with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera, which is a segment first. It also offers a 90Hz display and up to 128GB internal storage. The Realme C53 is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 and will go on sale starting July 26 on Realme website, Flipkart, and other retail stores.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.