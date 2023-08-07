Realme recently introduced a number of models in its Realme 11 lineup. The latest to join the series is reported to be the Realme 11x 5G model. The handset will join the Realme 11 4G, Realme 11 5G, Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G models in the series. The company launched the Realme 11 4G in Vietnam and the 5G variant in China and Taiwan, while the Realme 11 Pro models were unveiled earlier this year globally. Now, the colour and storage options of the Realme 11x 5G have been tipped. The handset is also expected to see an India launch.

According to a report by Appuals, posted on their website, Realme is expected to launch the Realme 11x 5G soon and it is tipped to be available in India as well. The report added that the phone is likely to launch in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants paired with 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is tipped to be offered in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn colour options. No other details about the rumoured smartphone are available at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Realme 11 5G comes with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 8GB of RAM, expandable virtually up to 16GB, and an inbuilt storage of 256GB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC charging support and sports a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display.

The Realme 11 Pro models are powered by 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs paired with Mali-G68 GPU, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Realme 11 Pro model houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, while the Realme Pro+ model also gets a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. They feature 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved displays and like all other Realme 11 series models, boot Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin out-of-the-box.

In India, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 11 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options are listed at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. On the other hand, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G are marked at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. Both Pro models are offered in Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige.

Meanwhile, the Realme 11 5G is offered in Dawn Gold and Moon Night Dark (translated from Chinese) colourways, with the singular 8GB + 256GB option available at TWD 8990 (roughly Rs. 23,500). Realme is yet to confirm the India launch of this model.

