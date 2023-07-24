Realme C51 comes in Carbon Black and Mint Green colour options
Realme C51 has been unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker in Taiwan. The handset is available in two colour options — Carbon Black and Mint Green and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. The phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is equipped with an octa-core processor. Meanwhile, the Realme C51 has also been tipped to debut in the Indian market soon with similar specifications.
Realme C51 price, availability
Realme C51 price is set at TWD 3,990 (roughly Rs. 10,400) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Carbon Black and Mint Green colour options. It is available for sale via the Realme Taiwan official store.
While Realme is yet to announce plans to launch the handset in other markets, the new Realme C51 is tipped to debut in the Indian market soon. Tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter @passionategeekz) claims that the smartphone will be launched soon in India and will feature similar specifications.
The newly launched Realme C51 sports a 6.7-inch HD (720 x1,600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 560nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is also equipped with RAM expansion technology that allows users to use 4GB of unutilised storage as virtual RAM.
The Realme C51 comes preloaded with Android 13 out-of-the-box. For optics, it features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and an unspecified secondary sensor. The phone also houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an F/2.0 aperture on the front.
Additionally, it is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Other highlights of the phone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and dual SIM support. It measures 167.2 x 76.7 x 7.99 mm and weighs 186g.
