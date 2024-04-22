Technology News

Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; Key Specifications, Price Range Revealed

Realme Narzo 70 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 April 2024 19:41 IST
Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; Key Specifications, Price Range Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 70 5G is confirmed to have an in-display fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 70 5G will feature an AMOLED display
  • It has a round-shaped camera module on the rear
  • Realme unveiled the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G last month
Advertisement

Realme Narzo 70 5G will launch in India later this week, a microsite created by the company revealed. The microsite also details the specifications and price range of the upcoming Narzo series phone. These include an AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a vapour chamber for thermal management. The Realme Narzo 70 5G, which will debut as the successor to the Realme Narzo 60 5G, will run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

The official microsite shows that the Realme Narzo 70 5G launch in India will take place on April 24 at 12pm (noon) IST. The Realme Narzo 70x 5G is also scheduled to be unveiled at the same launch event. The Realme Narzo 70 5G is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 15,000, while Narzo 70x 5G is priced under Rs. 12,000.

Apart from revealing the launch schedule and price range, the microsite created by Realme highlights some of the key specifications of the Realme Narzo 70 5G. It shows that the smartphone will feature an AMOLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood. It has a 4,356mm square vapour chamber system for cooling.

The Realme Narzo 70 5G is confirmed to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The images featured on the microsite suggest a round-shaped camera module on the handset.

The given list of specifications shows that Realme Narzo 70 5G will debut as a new affordable contender with upgrades over Realme Narzo 60 5G. The latter was launched in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 17,999.

Realme unveiled the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G last month starting at Rs. 18,999. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 70 5G, Realme Narzo 70 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 70 5G Specifications, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp for Android Could Reportedly Get a New Favourites Tab to Add Contacts to Speed Dial
Apple to Skip M3-Powered Mac Mini, Will Launch M4 Model as Soon as Late 2024: Report

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; Key Specifications, Price Range Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  2. These Samsung Phones Facing Green Line Issue May Get Free Screen Replacement
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in Development, May Launch This Year
  4. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; to Debut in This Price Segment
  5. Android 15 Could Bring New Option to Charge Devices Wirelessly: Report
  6. iPhone AI Features to Reportedly Have One Advantage Over Rivals
#Latest Stories
  1. Circle to Search May Soon Let Users Copy and Share Screenshots of a Part of the Screen
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Discounted: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  3. Apple to Skip M3-Powered Mac Mini, Will Launch M4 Model as Soon as Late 2024: Report
  4. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; Key Specifications, Price Range Revealed
  5. Blackview Hero 10 With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Main Display Could be the Cheapest Foldable Phone Yet: Report
  6. Airtel Announces Roaming Plans Starting at Rs. 133 per Day With Access to 184 Countries
  7. WhatsApp for Android Could Reportedly Get a New Favourites Tab to Add Contacts to Speed Dial
  8. Google Chat Rolls Out Cross-Platform Messaging With Microsoft Teams, Slack: How It Works
  9. Multiple Solana-Based Memecoins Abandoned After Presale Frenzy, Millions of Dollars Displaced: Report
  10. Oppo K12 Launch Date Set for April 24; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »