Realme Narzo 70 5G will launch in India later this week, a microsite created by the company revealed. The microsite also details the specifications and price range of the upcoming Narzo series phone. These include an AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a vapour chamber for thermal management. The Realme Narzo 70 5G, which will debut as the successor to the Realme Narzo 60 5G, will run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

The official microsite shows that the Realme Narzo 70 5G launch in India will take place on April 24 at 12pm (noon) IST. The Realme Narzo 70x 5G is also scheduled to be unveiled at the same launch event. The Realme Narzo 70 5G is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 15,000, while Narzo 70x 5G is priced under Rs. 12,000.

Apart from revealing the launch schedule and price range, the microsite created by Realme highlights some of the key specifications of the Realme Narzo 70 5G. It shows that the smartphone will feature an AMOLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood. It has a 4,356mm square vapour chamber system for cooling.

The Realme Narzo 70 5G is confirmed to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The images featured on the microsite suggest a round-shaped camera module on the handset.

The given list of specifications shows that Realme Narzo 70 5G will debut as a new affordable contender with upgrades over Realme Narzo 60 5G. The latter was launched in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 17,999.

Realme unveiled the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G last month starting at Rs. 18,999. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired SuperVOOC charging.

