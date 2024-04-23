Technology News

Realme C65 5G Launch Set for April 26, Teased to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Realme C65 5G has IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 April 2024 14:37 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C65 5G has a 120Hz display

  • Realme C65 5G will debut as an entry-level smartphone
  • The microsite created by Realme India discloses key specifications
  • Realme Narzo 70x 5G and Realme Narzo 70 5G will launch on April 24
April has been quite a busy month for Realme in terms of new smartphone launches. The brand unveiled the latest P series recently and on Tuesday (April 23) the company announced that it will launch the new Realme C65 5G in India later this week. The entry-level smartphone is confirmed to have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood. It will offers a 120Hz refresh rate display. Besides the Realme C65 5G, Realme is gearing up to unveil the new Narzo 70 series phones this week.

Realme C65 5G will launch in India on April 26 at 12pm IST, as per a teaser poster shared by the company on X. The poster suggests that it will debut as an entry-level smartphone with a starting price tag of Rs. 9,999.

The microsite created by Realme India also discloses some of the key specifications of the Realme C65 5G. It is claimed to be the first handset to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It has a 120Hz display and IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance. The handset is said to have TUV SUD 48-month fluency certification.

Meanwhile, Realme Narzo 70x 5G and Realme Narzo 70 5G are also scheduled to go official on April 24. The former is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 12,000, while the latter will be priced under Rs. 15,000.

The 4G variant of Realme C65 was launched in select markets outside India with a price tag of VND 3,690,000 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display. It has an AI-backed dual camera setup on the back and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  1. Samsung Galaxy C55 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  2. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Screen, Snapdragon 680 Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Lava ProWatch Zn With Bluetooth Calling, Heart-Rate Monitor Debuts in India
  4. Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and More Launched in India
  5. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  6. GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Mobile
  7. Google Pixel 8a Spotted Online in Blue, Green Colour Options: See Images
  8. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; to Debut in This Price Segment
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Discounted: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  10. Realme C65 5G Launch Set for April 26; Price, Specifications Teased
