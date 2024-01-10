Realme 12 Pro 5G series will soon launch in India. Realme, via a post on X, confirmed the arrival of the new Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India. The Chinese smartphone brand is highlighting the presence of a periscope camera in the new lineup. The periscope sensor would offer better image clarity at high zoom levels. Specifications of the Realme 12 Pro 5G series have been tipped over the last few weeks through different listings on certification platforms. The Realme 12 Pro 5G series is expected to come as a successor to Realme 11 Pro 5G lineup that debuted in the country in June last year.

Via a teaser video on X, Realme announced that the Realme 12 Pro 5G series will debut in India in January. The post doesn't specify the exact launch date of the smartphones but, it asks users to guess the launch date and get a chance to win the new smartphones. The video shows the rear portion of the device with a ring-shaped camera module. It is teased to include a periscope telephoto camera.

Realme has also set up a landing page on its India website teasing the arrival of the Realme 12 Pro 5G phones. The page highlights the periscope telephoto camera of the handsets. It includes a tagline "Beyond 200M" making a dig at the 200-megapixel camera units of the Redmi Note 13 Pro series. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

Recently, the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G surfaced on the TENAA website with model numbers RMX3843, and RMX3841, respectively. The former is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. They are said to pack 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and could be backed by 5,000mAh batteries. The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G is rumoured to get a 64-megapixel Omnivision OV64B 3X periscope telephoto lens. The upcoming series could be sold in India via Flipkart.

The specifications for the Realme 12 Pro+ and Realme 12 Pro will be an upgrade over the Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro. They made their India debut in June last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 23,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.