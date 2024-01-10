Technology News

Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera Teased to Launch in India in January

Realme has set up a landing page on its India website teasing the arrival of Realme 12 Pro 5G phones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2024 13:15 IST
Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera Teased to Launch in India in January

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 Pro 5G is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro 5G lineup debuted in the country in June last year
  • The video shows the rear portion of the device
  • Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G surfaced on TENAA website recently
Advertisement

Realme 12 Pro 5G series will soon launch in India. Realme, via a post on X, confirmed the arrival of the new Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India. The Chinese smartphone brand is highlighting the presence of a periscope camera in the new lineup. The periscope sensor would offer better image clarity at high zoom levels. Specifications of the Realme 12 Pro 5G series have been tipped over the last few weeks through different listings on certification platforms. The Realme 12 Pro 5G series is expected to come as a successor to Realme 11 Pro 5G lineup that debuted in the country in June last year.

Via a teaser video on X, Realme announced that the Realme 12 Pro 5G series will debut in India in January. The post doesn't specify the exact launch date of the smartphones but, it asks users to guess the launch date and get a chance to win the new smartphones. The video shows the rear portion of the device with a ring-shaped camera module. It is teased to include a periscope telephoto camera.

Realme has also set up a landing page on its India website teasing the arrival of the Realme 12 Pro 5G phones. The page highlights the periscope telephoto camera of the handsets. It includes a tagline "Beyond 200M" making a dig at the 200-megapixel camera units of the Redmi Note 13 Pro series. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

Recently, the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G surfaced on the TENAA website with model numbers RMX3843, and RMX3841, respectively. The former is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. They are said to pack 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and could be backed by 5,000mAh batteries. The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G is rumoured to get a 64-megapixel Omnivision OV64B 3X periscope telephoto lens. The upcoming series could be sold in India via Flipkart.

The specifications for the Realme 12 Pro+ and Realme 12 Pro will be an upgrade over the Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro. They made their India debut in June last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 23,999.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 11 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent in-hand feel
  • Brilliant display
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, fast charging
  • Good front camera
  • Bad
  • Bloated software with ads
  • Rear cameras need better optimisation
Read detailed Realme 11 Pro+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Realme 12 Pro 5G, Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Realme 12 Pro 5G Series, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils Concept Keyboard, Mouse That Harvest Mechanical Energy for Charging

Related Stories

Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera Teased to Launch in India in January
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Full Specifications Leak
  3. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera to Launch in India Soon
  4. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 Dates Announced: Offers on iPhone, Pixel
  5. iQoo Z9 Series Alleged Renders Have Leaked Online
  6. Google's Call Screening Feature for Pixel Phones May Arrive in India Soon
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series Promised to Get 3 Years of Android Version Upgrades
  8. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  9. TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs Launched in India at These Prices
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Showcases E-Color Shift, AirCharge, and Extreme-Temp Battery Technologies at CES 2024
  2. Chinese Institute Claims It Cracked Apple's AirDrop to Uncover Sender Email Addresses, Phone Numbers
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 With Microsoft to Allow Using Galaxy Phones as Webcam and More
  4. The Curious Case of Binance, Kraken Disappearing from Apple India’s App Store: Details
  5. The Last of Us Season 2 Casts Kaitlyn Dever as Abby
  6. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera Teased to Launch in India in January
  7. CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils Concept Keyboard, Mouse That Harvest Mechanical Energy for Charging
  8. Google Pixel Call Screening Feature Said to Arrive in India and Other Countries Soon
  9. TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs With Dolby Vision, Game Master 2.0 Support Launched in India: Price, Offers
  10. Crypto Price Today: BTC, ETH Maintains Profits, Fake News About ETF Approvals Rattles Overall Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »