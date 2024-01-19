Technology News

Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Confirmed to Offer 120x Super Zoom; Camera Samples Teased

Realme 12 Pro 5G series is teased to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 with OIS.

Updated: 19 January 2024 10:01 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 Pro 5G series is teased to come in blue and cream shades

  • Realme 12 Pro 5G series will launch on January 29
  • They will carry 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope lens
  • Realme 12 Pro+ was spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
Realme 12 Pro 5G series is all set to go official in India on January 29 with at least two models — Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+. As the launch date nears, Realme is revealing more details about the smartphones. The Realme 12 Pro 5G family is confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope lens. One of the models is teased to carry a Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation. The Realme 12 Pro is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, while a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset could power the Realme 12 Pro+. 

Realme has revealed the camera specifications of the Realme 12 Pro 5G series via multiple teasers on X. The lineup is confirmed to include a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope lens with 120x Super Zoom support. This sensor will have a 1/2-inch size. Realme claims the sensor is 27.62 percent bigger than the 1/2.52 image sensor used by other flagships.

The Realme 12 Pro 5G series is teased to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 with OIS. The regular Realme 12 Pro is likely to boast a 200-megapixel camera unit seen in last year's Realme 11 Pro+. The company has also shared camera samples of the upcoming phones on the landing page of its India website showcasing their camera capabilities. Further, the handsets are confirmed to come in blue and cream colour options. The cream colour variant is quite identical to the Sunrise Beige version of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 12 Pro 5G series launch in India will take place on January 29 at 12pm IST. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart.

The Realme 12 Pro+ was recently spotted over at Geekbench with the model number RMX3840. The listing suggested 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and Android 14 operating system in the handset. The regular Realme 12 Pro is said to run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Both models are expected to house 5,000mAh batteries with 67W wired fast charging support. They could sport 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+ could be joined by a third Realme 12 Pro Max model.

