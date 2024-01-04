Technology News

Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch

Leaked design renders have shown the Realme 12 Pro handsets with leather back panels.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2024 11:18 IST
Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 11 Pro+ was launched in India in June 2023

Highlights
  • Realme 12 Pro could run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  • Both Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ models are likely to triple rear cameras
  • The Realme 12 Pro+ may pack a 4,880mAh battery
Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ are expected to launch soon. The phones are said to succeed the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, respectively, which were unveiled in China in May 2023. The purported handsets have not been officially confirmed yet but details about the phones have started surfacing online. Recently, design renders of the Realme 12 Pro models were leaked. Now a set of key specifications of the smartphones have been leaked as well. They are expected to come with considerable upgrades over the preceding models.

A MySmartPrice report says that a few details of the Realme 12 Pro series were leaked via the phone's listings on the TENAA certification site. The Realme 12 Pro with model number RMX3843 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels. The phone is listed with an octa-core 2.2GHz chipset, which is speculated to be Qualcomml's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 based on previous leaks. The Realme 12 Pro+ with the model number RMX3841 is expected to be powered by an unspecified octa-core 2.4GHz SoC.

The Realme 12 Pro, according to the report, is expected to come in configurations of 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM along with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of onboard storage. The Realme 12 Pro+ is also expected to arrive with similar RAM and storage configurations.

For optics, the triple rear camera setup of the Realme 12 Pro is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, alongside a 32-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor, while the front camera will likely house a 16-megapixel camera. The Realme 12 Pro+, on the other hand, may come with a 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by a 50-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor at the back. There could be a 32-megapixel sensor in the front, according to the report.

Weighing 190g, the Realme 12 Pro is likely to measure 161.47mm x 74.02mm x 8.75mm in size, while the Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to weigh 196g and measure 161.47mm x 74.02mm x 8.75mm in size. Both models are tipped to pack 5,000mAh batteries and support 5G connectivity.

Leaked design renders of the Realme 12 Pro handsets are seen with centred hole-punch slots. The back panel is seen with a lychee-like leather finish with a centrally placed circular camera module similar to the preceding models. However, the placement of individual camera units within the module seen in the leaked images is similar to the ones found in Realme GT 5 Pro.

Meanwhile, Realme is confirmed to host a 'Realme Tech Talk' webinar at 12pm IST today. The company is expected to announce the launch date for the Realme 12 Pro series in India.

