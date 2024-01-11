Technology News

Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Design, Camera Features, Colour Option Revealed Ahead of Launch

Realme 12 Pro 5G series models are shipped with 5,000mAh batteries.

Updated: 11 January 2024 12:28 IST
Photo Credit: X/ RealmeIndia

A Realme 12 Pro 5G model seen in a Submarine Blue colour option

  • Realme 12 Pro series is said to inlude a base and a Pro+ model
  • The Realme 12 Pro+ may get a 64-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto lens
  • The Realme 12 Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
Realme 12 Pro 5G series is confirmed to launch in India later this month. The lineup is likely to include a Realme 12 Pro and a Realme 12 Pro+ model, which are said to succeed the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, respectively. The company recently teased the India launch of the series and has also revealed some key camera details and a colour option of the handsets. It also teased a collaboration with luxury watch maker. Meanwhile, leaked images have also hinted that the phone's design is inspired by Rolex luxury watches.

In a series of posts on X, Realme teased its collaboration with luxury watch maker Ollivier Saveo. The Realme 12 Pro series will integrate the design elements of a luxury watch brand. A leaked image of the aforementioned collaboration showed a Realme 12 Pro model in a blue colour option reminiscent of the popular blue dial of a Rolex Watch.

Realme has also officially revealed the design of a Realme 12 Pro model. It appears in a Submarine Blue colour option. The back panel sports a centred circular camera module surrounded by a golden dial. A golden line also passes vertically through the middle of the rear panel. The power button and volume rocker on the right edge of the handset are also seen in a golden colour.

In another X post, Realme confirmed that the Realme 12 Pro series will feature a Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 24mm focal length. It will carry an OV64B sensor with a periscope shooter which will support up to 120x digital zoom. The camera system is also set to get a 3x Portrait Mode with a 71mm focal length.

The base Realme 12 Pro has previously been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The phones are expected to be equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear camera units and carry 5,000mAh batteries each. The Realme 12 Pro+ is likely to come with a 64-megapixel Omnivision OV64B sensor with a 3x periscope telephoto lens.

The landing page of the upcoming Realme 12 Pro series on the official website teases the January launch of the lineup. It does not confirm a date but tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) suggested that the phones may debut in India on January 31 at 12pm IST. He added that the Realme 12 Pro model is expected to be offered in Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue colourways, while the Realme 12 Pro+ could come in an additional Explorer Red shade. Both models are expected to launch in configurations of 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB and the base model is also tipped to be offered in a 12GB + 256GB option.

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, Galaxy Tab Active 5 With IP68 Build, Military-Grade Durability Launched
OpenAI Launches GPT Store With Access to Custom Chatbots for Paying Subscribers

