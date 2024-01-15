Technology News

Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With a Periscope Camera India Launch Date Confirmed

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G may carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 January 2024 12:46 IST
Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With a Periscope Camera India Launch Date Confirmed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 Pro 5G series is confirmed to come in a Submarine Blue colour option

Highlights
  • Realme 12 Pro could come in Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue colours
  • Realme 12 Pro+ may get an additional Explorer Red shade
  • Both models could pack 5,000mAh batteries
Advertisement

Realme 12 Pro 5G series will be unveiled in India later this month. The lineup will likely include the Realme 12 Pro and a Realme 12 Pro+ models. They are said to succeed the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, respectively. Over the past few weeks, the company has teased details about the upcoming handsets. The design of one of the handsets and a colourway has been officially revealed. Several key details of the phones have also leaked recently. Now, Realme has confirmed the launch date of the Realme 12 Pro 5G series in India.

The company has confirmed in a press statement that the Realme 12 Pro 5G series will be launched in India on January 29 at 12pm IST. One of the handsets in the lineup is also confirmed to feature a periscope telephoto camera, likely the Pro+ variant. A recently revealed design shows one of the phones with a circular camera module with a golden dial placed centrally towards the top of the back panel. It is confirmed to come in a Submarine Blue colour option.

An earlier leak suggested that the Realme 12 Pro model could come in Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue colour options and RAM and storage configurations of 12GB + 256GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The Realme 12 Pro+, on the other hand, will likely be offered in an additional Explorer Red shade. The higher-end model has been tipped to be offered with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage.

The Realme 12 Pro series is already confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The base Realme 12 Pro is tipped to come with a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, while the Pro+ version is expected to get an OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom support. The Realme 12 Pro+ will also support up to 6x lossless zoom and a 120x digital zoom. For front cameras, the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+ are likely to include a 16-megapixel and a 32-megapixel sensor, respectively.

The base model could get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and the Pro+ variant may carry a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. Both models are tipped to be backed by 5,000mAh batteries with 67W wired fast charging support. The Realme 12 Pro handsets are said to sport 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate. They are expected to ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and be equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 11 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent in-hand feel
  • Brilliant display
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, fast charging
  • Good front camera
  • Bad
  • Bloated software with ads
  • Rear cameras need better optimisation
Read detailed Realme 11 Pro+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Realme 12 Pro 5G series, Realme 12 Pro 5G, Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G Series India launch, Realme 12 Pro 5G India launch, Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G India launch, Realme 12 Pro 5G specifications, Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaked Hands-On Video Suggests Flat Display, Slim Bezels

Related Stories

Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With a Periscope Camera India Launch Date Confirmed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, More Get Discounts in India
  2. Airtel, Reliance Jio Likely to End Unlimited 5G Data Offers: Here's Why
  3. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked Accidentally on Amazon
  4. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024
  5. Samsung Will Let You Test the Galaxy S24 in These Cities Next Week
  6. Killer Soup Review
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 30,000
  8. OnePlus 12R Renders Leak Online, Suggest a Similar Design to OnePlus Ace 3
  9. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series to Launch in India on This Day
  10. Amazon Great Indian Republic Day Sale Highlights: Best Deals on Day 1
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to Get 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6E Support: Report
  2. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With a Periscope Camera India Launch Date Confirmed
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaked Hands-On Video Suggests Flat Display, Slim Bezels
  4. Infinix Smart 8 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitwise Says Its Bitcoin ETF Collected Highest Inflow on First Trading Day
  6. Apple to Shut San Diego-Based 121-Person AI Team: Report
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: All Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Phones Listed
  8. Airtel, Reliance Jio Likely to Start Charging for 5G Ending Unlimited 5G Data Offers
  9. Realme 12 Pro+ Design, Specifications Revealed via First Impressions Video Ahead of Debut
  10. Microsoft Pips Apple to Become World's Most Valuable Company Amid Concerns Over Smartphone Demand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »