Realme 12 Pro 5G series will be unveiled in India later this month. The lineup will likely include the Realme 12 Pro and a Realme 12 Pro+ models. They are said to succeed the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, respectively. Over the past few weeks, the company has teased details about the upcoming handsets. The design of one of the handsets and a colourway has been officially revealed. Several key details of the phones have also leaked recently. Now, Realme has confirmed the launch date of the Realme 12 Pro 5G series in India.

The company has confirmed in a press statement that the Realme 12 Pro 5G series will be launched in India on January 29 at 12pm IST. One of the handsets in the lineup is also confirmed to feature a periscope telephoto camera, likely the Pro+ variant. A recently revealed design shows one of the phones with a circular camera module with a golden dial placed centrally towards the top of the back panel. It is confirmed to come in a Submarine Blue colour option.

An earlier leak suggested that the Realme 12 Pro model could come in Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue colour options and RAM and storage configurations of 12GB + 256GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The Realme 12 Pro+, on the other hand, will likely be offered in an additional Explorer Red shade. The higher-end model has been tipped to be offered with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage.

The Realme 12 Pro series is already confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The base Realme 12 Pro is tipped to come with a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, while the Pro+ version is expected to get an OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom support. The Realme 12 Pro+ will also support up to 6x lossless zoom and a 120x digital zoom. For front cameras, the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+ are likely to include a 16-megapixel and a 32-megapixel sensor, respectively.

The base model could get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and the Pro+ variant may carry a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. Both models are tipped to be backed by 5,000mAh batteries with 67W wired fast charging support. The Realme 12 Pro handsets are said to sport 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate. They are expected to ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and be equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.