Realme 11 Series Render Tips Design, Realme 11 Pro+ May Pack MediaTek Dimensity 7000 Series SoC

Realme 11 Pro+ is said to come with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 April 2023 11:24 IST
Realme 11 Series Render Tips Design, Realme 11 Pro+ May Pack MediaTek Dimensity 7000 Series SoC

Photo Credit: Weibo/ ice universe

Realme 11 Pro+ is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme 11 series may comprise Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+
  • It is expected to feature 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme 11 Pro+ could pack 16GB of RAM

Realme 11 series is all set to go official in May. The upcoming lineup will succeed the Realme 10 series and is expected to include Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ models. Now, weeks before the formal debut, specifications and a render of the Realme 11 series have leaked online. The leaked render shows a new rear design with a circular camera module. The Realme 11 Pro+ is said to be powered by a brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series chipset and could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is tipped to ship with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel main camera,

An alleged render shared by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) offers a glimpse at the design of the Realme 11 series. There's no confirmation on which Realme 11 series phone is in the image though both models are expected to have similar designs. It is shown in a green shade with a large circular-shaped camera module.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station also posted the alleged specifications of the Realme 11 Pro+ on Weibo. As per the tipster, the handset will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with 2160Hz PWM dimming. It could be powered by a brand new MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Realme 11 Pro+ is said to come with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel sensor on the front as well. Realme is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery on the upcoming handset, with support for either 80W fast charging or 100W fast charging. It is said to measure 161.6x73.9x8.2mm and could weigh around 183 grams.

Realme China Marketing Director Jessie recently teased the arrival of the Realme 11 series in China. It is confirmed to go official in May. Meanwhile, the Realme 11 series of phones have also allegedly bagged the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, hinting at an imminent India launch.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
