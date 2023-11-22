Realme 11 series powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs debuted in May this year. Right now, the Chinese smartphone brand could be gearing up to launch the new Realme 12 series of smartphones. Before any official announcement, a Chinese tipster has revealed the key specifications of the Realme 12, Realme 12 Pro, and Redmi 12 Pro+. The upcoming models are tipped to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, and the Realme 12 Pro+ is said to come with a periscope telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom support.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the Realme 12 series will run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The new mid-range 5G mobile chipset boasts a prime CPU speed of 2.63GHz, alongside three performance cores with up to 2.4GHz speed, and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

The tipster reiterated his old post stating that Realme 12 Pro+ will feature a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera that could offer 3x optical zoom. The Realme 12 Pro is said to get a Sony IMX709 sensor with 2x optical zoom.

Previously, the tipster opined that the Realme 12 series will debut in the mid-range smartphone segment priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

The Realme 11 series with Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+ were unveiled in China in May. The Pro models were launched in India in the first week of June with initial price tags of Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The vanilla model was launched in the country in August with a starting price tag of Rs. 18,999.

Realme 11 series of phones run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin and carry 5,000mAh batteries. The vanilla Realme 11 and Realme 11 Pro have dual rear cameras, while the Realme 11 Pro+ flaunts a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Realme 11 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G SoC. The top-end Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ have a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood.

