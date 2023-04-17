Technology News

Realme 11 Series Reportedly Spotted on BIS, FCC Websites; India Launch Expected Soon

Realme 11 series previously surfaced on the 3C, TENAA, and Bluetooth SIG websites.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2023 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 10 series (pictured) launched in India in December 2022

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro may sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen
  • It is likely to feature a 4,780mAh battery with 67W fast charging
  • The Realme 11 is expected to offer 33W fast charging support

Realme 11 series of smartphones may soon be launched in India. Reportedly, two Realme handsets have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website in India. One is confirmed to be the Realme 11 Pro owing to a previous Bluetooth SIG listing. It is speculated that the other device is likely to be the base Realme 11 smartphone. The company recently launched the first Narzo N-series phone in India, the Realme Narzo N55. The Realme 11 series, once launched, is expected to succeed the Realme 10 series launched last year in December. One of the upcoming unspecified Realme models was also reportedly spotted on a US certification website.

According to a Pricebaba report, an unspecified Realme 11 series smartphone with the model number RMX3760 has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, hinting at an imminent release. Models RMX3771 and RMX3741 are expected to launch as Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ handsets, as per the report, while the model RMX3760 could debut as the vanilla Realme 11.

The FCC listing reveals that the model, presumably the Realme 11 base model, will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and boot Android 13 OS out-of-the-box. The listing adds that the smartphone will offer VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity support. Notably, 5G connectivity support is not listed for this particular model.

The aforementioned RMX3760 model was previously spotted on certification platforms, such as EEC and TKDN, which suggests that the Realme 11 may also launch in Indonesia and Europe.

In India, Realme models RMX3771 and RMX3761 have been certified, according to a My Smart Price report. The former is confirmed to be the Realme 11 Pro smartphone, as it was earlier seen on the Bluetooth SIG website with the same model number. The RMX3761 is likely to be a regional variant of the base Realme 11. The Realme 11 series is expected to launch in the second half of this year, as per the report. The models had also previously been spotted on 3C and TENAA certification sites.

The Realme 11 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display panel. Backed by a 4,780mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support, the Pro variant is expected to come equipped with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The series is also tipped to feature a Pro+ variant, according to the report, which is said to sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Likely to boot Android 13 out-of-the-box, like the other models in the series, the Realme 11 Pro+ could feature a 200-megapixel primary camera and offer 100W fast charging support, as per the report.

Realme Narzo N55

Realme Narzo N55

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11, Realme 11 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Hover at Eight-Month High as Altcoins Values Rise in Bullish Crypto Market

