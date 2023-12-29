Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India with a periscope zoom camera soon. The Chinese electronics brand has shared a teaser on social media platforms to offer hints about the launch of the new flagship smartphone without confirming the exact moniker and launch date. The upcoming handset is being speculated to be the Realme 12 Pro+. It could succeed the Realme 11 Pro+ that went official in the country in July.

Through a teaser post on X, Realme announced the launch of a new smartphone in the country. The tweet carries the tagline “No Periscope. No Flagship" hinting at enhanced optical zoom capabilities. The poster image shows the rear portion of the device with a ring. The company launched the Realme GT 5 Pro earlier this month as its first flagship phone equipped with a periscope telephoto camera. Although Realme has not confirmed the moniker yet, it is has been speculated that the Realme 12 Pro+ may break cover soon.

Separately, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) reposting the teaser image claimed that the Realme 12 Pro+ will launch by the end of January or in February next year. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset, most likely the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Going over the rest of the expected Realme 12 Pro+ specifications, it is said to get a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset may debut in the mid-range smartphone segment priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000). It could be launched alongside the Realme 12 and Realme 12 Pro.

Realme 11 Pro+ made its India debut in June with an initial price tag of Rs. 27,999. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin and carries a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also features a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

