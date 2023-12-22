Realme 12 series launch could be around the corner, if recent reports are any indication. While details for the upcoming Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ are yet to be officially announced, the phones have purportedly been spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website, hinting at their imminent arrival. The listing indicates 5G connectivity in the Realme 12 series. Both Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ are tipped to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The handsets recently surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, too.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ have appeared on the TDRA website with model numbers RMX3842 and RMX3840, respectively. The listing confirms the exact monikers and indicates 5G connectivity on the handset. These model numbers were spotted on the BIS website previously. However, the TDRA listing does not reveal any further details about the two phones.

A recent leak by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the Realme 12 series will run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It is expected to debut in the mid-range smartphone segment priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000). The Realme 12 Pro+ is tipped to come with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera that could offer 3x optical zoom. The Realme 12 Pro is said to get a Sony IMX709 sensor with 2x optical zoom.

The Realme 11 series with Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+ were unveiled in China in May. The Pro and the Pro+ models made their India debut in June with initial price tags of Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The vanilla model was launched in the country later in August with a starting price tag of Rs. 18,999.

The Realme 11 series phones run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin and carry 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla Realme 11 and Realme 11 Pro have dual rear cameras, while the Realme 11 Pro+ flaunts a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Realme 11 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G SoC. The top-end Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ have a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood.

