Realme 11 series smartphones, comprising Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, are confirmed to be launching soon in China. The company has confirmed the same via a Weibo post. The smartphones have also been spotted on TENAA listing, which reveals some of their key details. Both Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are said to be powered by a 2.6GHz octa-core processor. The listings also revealed that the handsets could sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout for the front camera, and curved edges.

Realme has announced the launch of its upcoming Realme 11 series in China in May via a Weibo post. While the poster doesn't reveal any further details on the phones, it does suggest a circular camera module on the back.

According to a report by Playfuldroid, the upcoming Realme handsets have also been spotted on the TENAA certification site, revealing some of the key details of the phone. The listings revealed that both Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout and curved edges. The phones' display will have a high refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

Both models are said to be powered by a Dimensity 1080 chipset, accompanied by 5,000mAh battery. However, the charging capacities of Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are tipped to be 67W and 100W, respectively. In addition to this, the handsets are speculated to feature a 16-megapixel front camera.

The listing also tipped the camera specifications for the phones. While the Realme 11 Pro is expected to sport a 100-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel lens on the back, the Pro+ variant will likely ship with a 200-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper, and a 2-megapixel auxiliary lens.

Recently, the Realme 11 series also bagged the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification in India, hinting at an impending launch. An unspecified Realme 11 series smartphone with the model number RMX3760 has been spotted on Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, whereas Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ handsets carried the model number RMX3771 and RMX3741.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.