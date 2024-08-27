Technology News
English Edition
Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 main camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 August 2024 10:42 IST
Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition comes in Lake Green and Monet Purple (translated) colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition has an IP65 rating
  • The handset is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition supports 45W wired fast charging
Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition has been unveiled in China. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is equipped with a dual rear camera and features an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone is available in a glass finish as well as a vegan leather finish. The company introduced the Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro in India in July, and this model is the latest arrival in the series. In China, only the Pro+ version of the Realme 13 is available alongside the newly launched Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition.

Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition Price

Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition price starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,300). The handset is available for purchase in China via Realme's website. It is offered in Lake Green and Monet Purple (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition Specifications, Features

The newly announced Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000nits peak brightness and a SGS AI Eye Protection screen certification. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

In the camera department, this handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Meanwhile, selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel front facing camera.

The Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options of the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance as well as an SGS anti-drop certification. For security, the phone carries an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

The glass variant of the Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition or the Monet Purple option measures 161.34 x 73.91 x 8.23mm and weighs 188g. Meanwhile, the Lake Green version with a vegan leather finish has a thickness of 8.41mm, but it weighs 183.5g.

Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition

Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Mpox Virus Outbreak: Understanding the Complex Transmission and Global Spread
Apple Taps Insider Kevan Parekh as CFO, Replacing Luca Maestri
Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
