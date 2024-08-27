Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition has been unveiled in China. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is equipped with a dual rear camera and features an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone is available in a glass finish as well as a vegan leather finish. The company introduced the Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro in India in July, and this model is the latest arrival in the series. In China, only the Pro+ version of the Realme 13 is available alongside the newly launched Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition.

Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition Price

Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition price starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,300). The handset is available for purchase in China via Realme's website. It is offered in Lake Green and Monet Purple (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition Specifications, Features

The newly announced Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000nits peak brightness and a SGS AI Eye Protection screen certification. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

In the camera department, this handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Meanwhile, selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel front facing camera.

The Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options of the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance as well as an SGS anti-drop certification. For security, the phone carries an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

The glass variant of the Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition or the Monet Purple option measures 161.34 x 73.91 x 8.23mm and weighs 188g. Meanwhile, the Lake Green version with a vegan leather finish has a thickness of 8.41mm, but it weighs 183.5g.