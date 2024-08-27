Technology News
English Edition

Mpox Virus Outbreak: Understanding the Complex Transmission and Global Spread

Mpox outbreaks involve three distinct virus variants spreading in different regions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 August 2024 11:36 IST
Mpox Virus Outbreak: Understanding the Complex Transmission and Global Spread

Photo Credit: Unsplash/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

These clade strains have shown varying transmission patterns and impacts on different age groups,

Highlights
  • Three Mpox variants cause outbreaks in different regions
  • Clade I and Clade Ib show varied transmission and impact
  • Clade II continues to affect global populations, mainly men
Advertisement

Mpox, a viral disease that has been around for decades, is currently experiencing a surge in cases across multiple regions. The complexity of this outbreak stems from the fact that three different variants are spreading simultaneously in different populations and locations. The most affected areas include the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and neighbouring countries, where two distinct clades of the virus, Ia and Ib, are causing significant concern. These clade strains have shown varying transmission patterns and impacts on different age groups, making the situation challenging to control.

Spread of Clade I and Its Impact

In the DRC, Clade I has been present for many years, mainly affecting children in the western and central regions. This variant typically spreads from animals to humans, with limited human-to-human transmission. However, according to a report by Science.org, the spread has now extended to the eastern parts of the country, where it primarily affects adolescents and adults, with sexual contact being the main mode of transmission. The emergence of Clade Ib, which has spread to Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and Burundi, has added to the concerns, especially with reports of cases in refugee camps.

Clade II: The Global Spread

The third variant, Clade II, originated in Nigeria and has been responsible for the global outbreak that began in 2022. This variant has primarily affected men who have sex with men, spreading through sexual networks. Although the initial surge in cases has subsided, the virus continues to circulate globally, with recent cases reported in Europe, the Americas, and South Africa. The varying impacts of these clades highlight the need for a nuanced approach to containment and treatment.

Mortality Rates and Transmission Differences

The mortality rates between the clades have raised questions, with Clade I in the DRC initially reported as more lethal than Clade II. However, recent studies suggest that the differences may be due to the varying conditions in the regions affected, such as healthcare access and the health status of the populations. The mode of transmission also plays a crucial role, with non-sexual transmission leading to more severe cases.

Why Is Mpox Spreading Now?

The resurgence of Mpox can be attributed to several factors, including the decline in immunity following the end of smallpox vaccination and increased human encroachment into wildlife habitats. The combination of these factors, along with population growth and increased mobility, has created an environment conducive to the virus's spread. As researchers continue to study the virus, understanding these dynamics will be key to controlling the outbreak.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mpox, Virus, Health, Epidemic, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected
Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Mpox Virus Outbreak: Understanding the Complex Transmission and Global Spread
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again
  2. Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected
  3. Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset Launched
  4. WazirX Users Can Access 66 Percent of Their INR Funds Starting Today
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets This Critical Heart Monitoring Feature
  6. Infinix Hot 50 5G Key Features Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console
  7. Xiaomi to Release First Button-Less Phone as Early as Next Year: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Premium Price Hike in India Announced for Individual, Family Subscription Plans
  2. Mpox Virus Outbreak: Understanding the Complex Transmission and Global Spread
  3. Xiaomi Plans to Unveil First Buttonless Flagship Smartphone Next Year: Report
  4. Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Taps Insider Kevan Parekh as CFO, Replacing Luca Maestri
  6. Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected
  7. eRupee CBDC Has Amassed 5 Million Users in Retail Pilot, Set for More Programmability: RBI Governor
  8. Arc Search AI Mobile Browser Confirmed to Get an Android App Soon
  9. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again
  10. WazirX Opens INR Balance Withdrawals, Users Can Access 66 Percent of Funds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »