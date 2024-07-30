Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+ With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+ With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 13 Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-701 primary rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 July 2024 13:19 IST
Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+ With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 13 Pro series offers several AI based photography features

Highlights
  • Realme 13 Pro has IP65 rating for water and dust resistance
  • The smartphones run on Android 14-based realme UI 5.0
  • The Realme 13 Pro has a dual rear camera setup
Advertisement

Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro were launched in India on Tuesday. The latest Realme 13 Pro series runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm and sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display. The Realme 13 Pro+ has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-701 primary rear camera, while the Realme 13 Pro gets a dual rear camera unit. Both phones house 5,200mAh battery units with up to 80W fast charging support.

Realme 13 Pro+, Realme 13 Pro Price in India

The Realme 13 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 33,999. It is available in Emerald Green and Monet Gold colourways. 

The price of Realme 13 Pro starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 28,999 respectively. It is offered in Emerald Green, Monet Purple, and Monet Gold shades. These are special launch prices and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period. 

Realme has scheduled an early bird sale for the Realme 13 Pro series today from 6:00pm to 10:00pm through Realme.com and Flipkart. The pre-booking for the phones will start on July 31 at 12:00pm IST onwards and first sale is set to start on August 6 at 12:00pm IST. 

Launch offers include a bank-based discount of Rs. 3,000 and no-cost EMI options for 12 months. Additionally, Realme is providing an extended warranty of one year for the new Realme 13 Pro 5G series.

Realme 13 Pro+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 13 Pro+ runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, along with an Adreno 710 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Realme has packed a triple rear camera unit on the Realme 13 Pro+. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel 1 / 1.56-inch Sony LYT-701 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

realme 13 pro plus 5g Realme

Realme 13 Pro+ (Monet Gold), Realme 13 Pro+ (Monet Purple)
Photo Credit: Realme

 

On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The camera setup employs several AI-based features such as AI audio zoom, AI group enhance and AI smart removal among others collectively called HyperImage+.

Connectivity options on the new Realme 13 Pro+ include Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. It comes with an X-axis linear motor for gaming. The phone packs dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support. It offers an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Realme 13 Pro+ is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery along with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The Emerald Green colour option of the phone measures 161.34 x 73.91 x 8.41mm and weighs 185.5 grams.

Realme 13 Pro specifications

The Realme 13 Pro has the same SIM, software specifications and chipset as the Realme 13 Pro+. The vanilla model gets a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Realme has equipped the handset a nine-layer cooling system, with a 4500 square mm tempered vapour chamber and a 9953 square mm graphite area.

For optics, the Realme 13 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 1 / 1.95-inch sensor with OIS support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, the device has a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options are identical to the Realme 13 Pro+. It has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. It is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging support. The Emerald Green variant of the phone measures 161.34x75.91x8.41mm and weighs around 183.5 grams.

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Realme 13 Pro 5G

upcoming
Realme 13 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro Plus, Realme 13 Pro Series, Realme, Realme 13 Pro Plus Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor X60i With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Chipset, IP64 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
Meta AI Studio With Support for Generating AI Characters, Digital Avatars on Instagram Rolled Out

Related Stories

Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+ With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 13 Pro Series With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset Launched in India
  2. Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro India Launch Date Announced
  3. Infinix Note 40X 5G Price, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  4. Google Pixel 9 Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Camera Details Revealed Ahead of July 31 India Launch
  6. Apple Intelligence Rolls Out to Testers With Latest iOS 18 Beta Update
  7. Tissot T-Touch Connect Sport Review
  8. Redmi Pad Pro 5G Review: Pro-grade Tablet at an Affordable Price?
  9. Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco Buds X1 Retail Boxes Leak; Key Features Tipped
  10. Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G Debut in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Releases 'Segment Anything Model 2' With AI-Powered Object Identification in Images and Videos
  2. WazirX Hack Aftermath: Self-Custody of Crypto Assets in India Possible, Crypto Exchange Claims
  3. Honor Magic 6 Pro India Launch Date Set for August 2; Specifications Revealed via DxOMark Listing
  4. X Working on Support for Editing Direct Messages, Employee Confirms
  5. Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+ With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Meta AI Studio With Support for Generating AI Characters, Digital Avatars on Instagram Rolled Out
  7. Borderlands Boss Says Announcement on Next Gearbox Game Could Come Soon
  8. Honor X60i With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Chipset, IP64 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 1 With Apple Intelligence, Call Recording and More Features Rolled Out
  10. Google Pixel 9 Series to Debut in India on August 14; Confirmed to Go on Sale Through Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »