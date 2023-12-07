Technology News

Realme C67 Tipped to Get a 4G Variant; Key Specifications Surface Online

Realme C67 4G is expected to be powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 December 2023 15:29 IST
Realme C67 Tipped to Get a 4G Variant; Key Specifications Surface Online

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C67 5G is teased to launch in a green colour option in India

Highlights
  • Realme C67 4G is expected to support Mini Capsule 2.0
  • The smartphone is likely to be offered in two configurations
  • The Realme C67 4G model is tipped to launch in Indonesia
Realme C67 5G is confirmed to launch in India on December 14. The company has teased the design and colour of the phone. It is expected to be a budget offering and will most likely compete with Xiaomi's Redmi 13C 5G, which was launched in the country on December 6. As the launch date of the Realme C67 5G draws closer, we can expect more details about the handset to be known, officially or otherwise. However, there is now a leak that lists key specifications of the 4G variant of the Realme C67.

Facebook user Robby shared leaked promotional images and key specifications of the rumoured Realme C67 4G variant. The phone is seen in a similar lime green colour option that the 5G variant has been officially teased in, but the rear camera module appears to have a different design. While the Realme C67 5G appears with a slightly raised circular camera island, the Realme C67 4G seems to have two lens units vertically placed within an elliptical module.

The 4G variant of the Realme C67 is said to pack an IPS LCD display with a centred hole-punch slot at the top. It is tipped to get a full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is said to be powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of either eMMC or UFS onboard storage. 

Realme C67 4G is tipped to launch in Indonesia, as per the leaked images. It is likely to be priced around IDR 2,000,000 (roughly Rs. 10,700) and be available in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The handset could be equipped with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, and an 8-megapixel sensor in the front.

The leak suggests that the Realme C67 4G could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset may also ship with Android 14-based Realme UI. It is expected to offer Mini Capsule 2.0, dual speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, the 4G variant is tipped to get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support NFC connectivity. It could come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset is expected to have a thickness of 7.9mm, as per the leak.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
