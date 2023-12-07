Vivo S18 series is set to launch in China on December 14. The series, succeeding the Vivo S17 lineup launched in May this year, is confirmed to come with three models - a base Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro, and the Vivo S18e. The company has teased the design and colour options of the upcoming handsets and revealed some key specifications about each of them. Now, more images of the phones have surfaced online suggesting new colour options.

A Gizmochina report shared images of the Vivo S18 series in newer colour options. Vivo had recently also revealed the design and colour options of the handsets. However, the new leaked images show the phones in black and grey colours with flower-like patterns on the back panel. In the images, the Aura-LED flash unit, placed below the camera module is seen to be lit up.

The report does not specify the model, but it is likely to be the Vivo S18 Pro. On the official microsite for the upcoming phones, the base Vivo S18 was seen in black, green, and purple colour options, while the Vivo S18 Pro was teased in a green and purple colour variant. The green and purple options of the base model showed the flower patterns on the back panel, while the darker variant is seen with a solid black colour, with no patterns.

According to 91Mobiles, these images were posted by the company on their official Weibo profile. However, at the time of writing this, the images were not found on Vivo's page on the microblogging site. The images have however been circulated online. Twitter user Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) shared the said images.

Earlier, when the company had confirmed the launch date of the Vivo S18 series, it also revealed several key specifications of the upcoming products. The base Vivo S18 will come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery, while the Pro model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. Meanwhile, the Vivo S18e will get a 4,800mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The phones are also confirmed to feature curved OLED displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Vivo China President Jia Jingdong confirmed that the Vivo S18 Pro will be equipped with a Sony 50-megapixel VCS bionic IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, another 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 portrait shooter. It will also include a 50-megapixel front camera sensor alongside dual flash units.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.