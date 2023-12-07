Technology News
Vivo S18 Images Leak Online Ahead of December 14 Launch; Suggests Aura-LED Lights, New Colours

Vivo S18 Pro will have a Sony 50-megapixel VCS bionic IMX920 primary sensor with OIS support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 December 2023 14:22 IST
Vivo S18 Images Leak Online Ahead of December 14 Launch; Suggests Aura-LED Lights, New Colours

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S18 models seen in purple, green and black colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo S18 will carry a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset
  • The Pro model will get a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  • The Vivo S18e model will come with dual rear cameras
Vivo S18 series is set to launch in China on December 14. The series, succeeding the Vivo S17 lineup launched in May this year, is confirmed to come with three models - a base Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro, and the Vivo S18e. The company has teased the design and colour options of the upcoming handsets and revealed some key specifications about each of them. Now, more images of the phones have surfaced online suggesting new colour options.

A Gizmochina report shared images of the Vivo S18 series in newer colour options. Vivo had recently also revealed the design and colour options of the handsets. However, the new leaked images show the phones in black and grey colours with flower-like patterns on the back panel. In the images, the Aura-LED flash unit, placed below the camera module is seen to be lit up.

The report does not specify the model, but it is likely to be the Vivo S18 Pro. On the official microsite for the upcoming phones, the base Vivo S18 was seen in black, green, and purple colour options, while the Vivo S18 Pro was teased in a green and purple colour variant. The green and purple options of the base model showed the flower patterns on the back panel, while the darker variant is seen with a solid black colour, with no patterns.

According to 91Mobiles, these images were posted by the company on their official Weibo profile. However, at the time of writing this, the images were not found on Vivo's page on the microblogging site. The images have however been circulated online. Twitter user Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) shared the said images.

Earlier, when the company had confirmed the launch date of the Vivo S18 series, it also revealed several key specifications of the upcoming products. The base Vivo S18 will come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery, while the Pro model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. Meanwhile, the Vivo S18e will get a 4,800mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The phones are also confirmed to feature curved OLED displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Vivo China President Jia Jingdong confirmed that the Vivo S18 Pro will be equipped with a Sony 50-megapixel VCS bionic IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, another 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 portrait shooter. It will also include a 50-megapixel front camera sensor alongside dual flash units.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo S18 Pro

Vivo S18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000+
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
