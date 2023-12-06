Realme C67 5G will launch in India soon. The model has been officially teased and the company has now confirmed the launch date of the handset. It is claimed to be the first 5G phone in Realme's C series. Earlier this year in September, the Chinese OEM launched the Realme C51 in India but it did not support 5G connectivity. The Realme C67 5G is expected to be a budget 5G offering. Alongside announcing the launch date of the phone, Realme has also revealed the design of the upcoming handset.

A microsite on Realme India's website confirmed that the Realme C67 5G will launch in India on December 14 at 12 noon IST. One of the phone's teasers on X claims that it is the first 5G smartphone in Realme's C series of phones. The company has also touted the upcoming model to be “the real 5G democratiser.”

The company teased the Realme C67 5G model in a green colour option on the microsite. A slightly raised circular rear camera module of the smartphone is seen placed on the top corner of the back panel. Placed within it are two camera units alongside a rectangular LED flash. An engraving within the module reveals that the smartphone will be equipped with an AI-backed 50-megapixel camera.

Meanwhile, the front of the Realme C67 5G shows a flat display with slim bezels and a relatively thicker chin. The top of the panel holds a centred hole-punch slot to house the front camera unit. The phone is also seen with a flat side frame with rounded corners. The power button and volume rockers are placed on the right edge.

Realme C67 5G is claimed to be the thinnest 5G smartphone in its segment with a thickness of 7.89mm, according to the company. Details about the charging capacity and the phone's IP rating appear blurred on the microsite, suggesting it will be revealed closer to the launch date.

A 91Mobiles report suggests that key specifications and price range of the Realme C67 5G were earlier leaked, but the model was then tipped to be the Realme C65 5G. If true, then the phone could be priced between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000. It is likely to be available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants and be offered in Green and Purple colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.