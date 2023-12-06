Technology News

Realme C67 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Officially Revealed

Realme C67 5G is expected to be priced between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2023 13:31 IST
Realme C67 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Officially Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C67 5G teased in a green colour option

Highlights
  • Realme C67 5G claims to be the thinnest 5G model in its segment
  • The smartphone will measure 7.89mm in thickness
  • The Realme C67 is said to be a budget 5G phone
Advertisement

Realme C67 5G will launch in India soon. The model has been officially teased and the company has now confirmed the launch date of the handset. It is claimed to be the first 5G phone in Realme's C series. Earlier this year in September, the Chinese OEM launched the Realme C51 in India but it did not support 5G connectivity. The Realme C67 5G is expected to be a budget 5G offering. Alongside announcing the launch date of the phone, Realme has also revealed the design of the upcoming handset.

A microsite on Realme India's website confirmed that the Realme C67 5G will launch in India on December 14 at 12 noon IST. One of the phone's teasers on X claims that it is the first 5G smartphone in Realme's C series of phones. The company has also touted the upcoming model to be “the real 5G democratiser.”

The company teased the Realme C67 5G model in a green colour option on the microsite. A slightly raised circular rear camera module of the smartphone is seen placed on the top corner of the back panel. Placed within it are two camera units alongside a rectangular LED flash. An engraving within the module reveals that the smartphone will be equipped with an AI-backed 50-megapixel camera.

Meanwhile, the front of the Realme C67 5G shows a flat display with slim bezels and a relatively thicker chin. The top of the panel holds a centred hole-punch slot to house the front camera unit. The phone is also seen with a flat side frame with rounded corners. The power button and volume rockers are placed on the right edge.

Realme C67 5G is claimed to be the thinnest 5G smartphone in its segment with a thickness of 7.89mm, according to the company. Details about the charging capacity and the phone's IP rating appear blurred on the microsite, suggesting it will be revealed closer to the launch date.

A 91Mobiles report suggests that key specifications and price range of the Realme C67 5G were earlier leaked, but the model was then tipped to be the Realme C65 5G. If true, then the phone could be priced between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000. It is likely to be available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants and be offered in Green and Purple colour options.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C67 5G, Realme C67 5G India launch, Realme C67 5G specifications, realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue Bull Run, Most Altcoins See Profits over Losses
Realme C67 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Officially Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  2. OnePlus 12 India, Global Launch Timeline Confirmed: Check Here
  3. Redmi 13C 5G First Impressions: Plenty of Upgrades!
  4. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched
  5. Honor Magic 6 Lite With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  6. iQoo 12 5G Price in India Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy A55 Design Suggested via Leaked Renders: See Here
  8. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2, Out 2024
  9. Vivo S18 Series, Vivo TWS 3e Confirmed to Launch on This Day
  10. Huawei Enjoy 70 With a Customisable Button Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 17.2 RC, macOS Sonoma 14.2 RC With New Features Rolled Out to Testers
  2. Realme C67 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Officially Revealed
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: 4G Variant Tags Along
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue Bull Run, Most Altcoins See Profits over Losses
  5. IT Ministry Blocks More Than 100 Websites Involved in Organised Illegal Investments, Job Frauds
  6. Samsung Galaxy A15 Renders Leak Online; Suggest Three Colour Options, Waterdrop Notch
  7. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Confirmed to Launch in India, Globally in Early 2024
  8. Microsoft Announces New Copilot Features, AI Assistant to Get OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo Model
  9. Huawei Enjoy 70 With 6,000mAh Battery, Customisable Enjoy X Button Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. NFTs Start Climbing Up Price Ladders Again as Bitcoin, Ether Show Continuous Rally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »