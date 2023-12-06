Technology News
OnePlus 12 packs a 5,400mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2023 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 was launched in China on December 5

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 sports a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 main camera
  • The smartphone comes with up to 1TB of onboard storage
  • The OnePlus 12 supports 100W SuperVOOC charging
OnePlus 12 was launched in China on December 5. The handset carries Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support. The phone is offered in four storage configurations and three colour options. The smartphone succeeds the OnePlus 11, which launched in India in February this year. The OnePlus 12 is also set to arrive in global and Indian markets soon. The company has now confirmed a launch timeline for the same.

The company had previously confirmed the global launch of the OnePlus 12, including in India, through live microsites of the phone on its UK, US, and India websites. The microsites have now been updated to reveal that the phone will arrive in these markets in early 2024.

Although the India site does not offer an exact date of launch, the UK page, under the Terms and Conditions section of a contest, notes that the launch will take place in late January. Notably, the timeline for this contest was previously detailed to run from November 27 to January 23, suggesting that the launch date may be January 24. However, the end date of the contest has now been removed.

Meanwhile, another tipster had suggested that the OnePlus 12 will be launched globally in January 2024 alongside another model. The leak had however not confirmed the models that would be included in the lineup. It is speculated that a OnePlus 12R model may launch to succeed the OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus 12 price

Offered in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour options, the Chinese version of the OnePlus 12 is available in four configurations. It starts at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,600) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,500), respectively. Meanwhile, the high-end 24GB + 1TB option is listed at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,400).

OnePlus 12 specifications, features

OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4 inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 12 features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens at the back. For selfies, the phone gets a 32-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus 12 packs a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone comes with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance and is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

