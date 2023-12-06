Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A15 Renders Leak Online; Suggest Three Colour Options, Waterdrop Notch

Samsung Galaxy A15's leaked renders show the phone in blue, light blue and yellow colour variants.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2023 12:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy A15 Renders Leak Online; Suggest Three Colour Options, Waterdrop Notch

Photo Credit: 91mobiles

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A15 has yet to be announced
  • More renders depicting the upcoming Galaxy A15 have emerged
  • It is seen sporting a waterdrop-style notch
Samsung Galaxy A15 renders have surfaced online again revealing several new design elements. The leaked images of the European variant suggest at least three colour options. It is seen with a waterdrop-style notch display at the front. The Galaxy A15 is also seen to carry a triple camera array on the back. The upcoming handset from the South Korean smartphone maker is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy A14 5G that was unveiled in India in January this year.

A report by 91Mobiles shared the alleged renders and specifications of the Galaxy A15 European model. On the front, we can see a waterdrop-style notch with the selfie camera right in the middle. The renders show the display with flat edges and thick bezels. It is seen in blue, light blue, and yellow shades with a triple rear camera setup. The back of the smartphone is seen with a triple camera setup with sensors placed in small individual circular modules alongside an LED flash unit.

galaxy a15 91mobiles Samsung Galaxy A15

Samsung Galaxy A15
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The Galaxy A15 will be reportedly released in Europe in both 4G and 5G versions. Both models are said to look identical and might be offered in the same colour options.

Samsung's Galaxy A15 5G was recently spotted on Walmart's website with a price tag of $139 (roughly Rs. 11,600) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The listing suggested a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate on the Galaxy A15 5G. It is likely to be run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is tipped to come with 13-megapixel selfie camera. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A15, Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Samsung Galaxy A15 4G, Samsung Galaxy A15 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
