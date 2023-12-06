Samsung Galaxy A15 renders have surfaced online again revealing several new design elements. The leaked images of the European variant suggest at least three colour options. It is seen with a waterdrop-style notch display at the front. The Galaxy A15 is also seen to carry a triple camera array on the back. The upcoming handset from the South Korean smartphone maker is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy A14 5G that was unveiled in India in January this year.

A report by 91Mobiles shared the alleged renders and specifications of the Galaxy A15 European model. On the front, we can see a waterdrop-style notch with the selfie camera right in the middle. The renders show the display with flat edges and thick bezels. It is seen in blue, light blue, and yellow shades with a triple rear camera setup. The back of the smartphone is seen with a triple camera setup with sensors placed in small individual circular modules alongside an LED flash unit.

Samsung Galaxy A15

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The Galaxy A15 will be reportedly released in Europe in both 4G and 5G versions. Both models are said to look identical and might be offered in the same colour options.

Samsung's Galaxy A15 5G was recently spotted on Walmart's website with a price tag of $139 (roughly Rs. 11,600) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The listing suggested a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate on the Galaxy A15 5G. It is likely to be run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is tipped to come with 13-megapixel selfie camera. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

