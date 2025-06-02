Realme introduced the Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G in India in April. The Chinese tech brand is now said to be working on a new Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G variant. While the company hasn't divulged any details on the new Narzo series phone yet, a report claims that the handset will arrive in two colour options and two memory configurations. The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

91Mobiles Hindi reports that the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G will launch in India soon. It is said to arrive as the third model in Realme's Narzo 80 series and carry the model number RMX3945. The phone is tipped to be available in two RAM and storage options in the country — 4GB +128GB and 6GB + 128GB. Both variants are expected to support a virtual RAM feature and a memory card slot.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Price in India (Rumoured)

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is rumoured to come with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM model. For reference, the Realme Narzo 80x 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. Price of the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

As per the report, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G will be introduced in crystal purple and onyx black shades in the country. It could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and offer an HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to pack a 6,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G and the recently launched Realme C73 5G could have similar specifications, as the model number associated with the Narzo 80 Lite has already appeared on various certification sites under the Realme C73 name.

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G have been available for purchase in the country since April. The former runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset, while the latter is equipped with a Dimensity 6400 5G chipset. Both smartphones have 6,000mAh batteries and 50-megapixel camera setups.

