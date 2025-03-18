Realme is reportedly gearing up to unveil the Realme C75 and Realme C71 in India. While there is no confirmed launch date, a leak has suggested that the launch will happen next week. The Realme C75 is tipped to be available in three colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. It could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The 4G variant of Realme C75 has been available in Vietnam since last year. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G92 Max SoC and has a 6,000mAh battery.

Realme C71 and Realme C75 India Launch Date Leaked

A report by 91Mobiles, citing industry sources, states that the Realme C71 and Realme C75 will launch in India on March 25. The Indian variant of the Realme C75 5G is said to bear the model number RMX3943. It is said to come in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations in the country.

The Realme C75 5G will be reportedly available in midnight lily, lily white, and purple blossom colour options.

The unannounced Realme RMX3943 was allegedly spotted on the Camera FV-5 website and Geekbench AI benchmark platform. The listing on Camera FV-5 suggests f/1.8 aperture, 28.4mm lens, and 1,440 X 1,080 as maximum picture resolution. The handset surfaced on Geekbench AI with Android 15 operating systems and 7.45GB RAM. It is listed with a k6835v2_64 motherboard, which could be a reference to the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

The 4G variant of the Realme C75 launched in Vietnam in November last year with a price tag of VND 5,690,000 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 8GB + 128GB option. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on a MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset and has an IP69-rated build. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It has a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

