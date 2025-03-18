Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C75, Realme C71 Will Reportedly Launch in India on March 25; Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Tipped

Realme C75, Realme C71 Will Reportedly Launch in India on March 25; Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Tipped

Realme C75 5G is said to come in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2025 18:10 IST
Realme C75, Realme C71 Will Reportedly Launch in India on March 25; Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Tipped

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C71 could arrive as a follow-up to the Realme C61 (above)

Highlights
  • 4G variant of Realme C75 was launched in Vietnam in November last year
  • Indian variant of Realme C75 5G is said to bear model number RMX3943
  • Realme RMX3943 was allegedly spotted on the Camera FV-5 website
Advertisement

Realme is reportedly gearing up to unveil the Realme C75 and Realme C71 in India. While there is no confirmed launch date, a leak has suggested that the launch will happen next week. The Realme C75 is tipped to be available in three colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. It could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The 4G variant of Realme C75 has been available in Vietnam since last year. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G92 Max SoC and has a 6,000mAh battery.

Realme C71 and Realme C75 India Launch Date Leaked

A report by 91Mobiles, citing industry sources, states that the Realme C71 and Realme C75 will launch in India on March 25. The Indian variant of the Realme C75 5G is said to bear the model number RMX3943. It is said to come in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations in the country.

The Realme C75 5G will be reportedly available in midnight lily, lily white, and purple blossom colour options.

The unannounced Realme RMX3943 was allegedly spotted on the Camera FV-5 website and Geekbench AI benchmark platform. The listing on Camera FV-5 suggests f/1.8 aperture, 28.4mm lens, and 1,440 X 1,080 as maximum picture resolution. The handset surfaced on Geekbench AI with Android 15 operating systems and 7.45GB RAM. It is listed with a k6835v2_64 motherboard, which could be a reference to the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

The 4G variant of the Realme C75 launched in Vietnam in November last year with a price tag of VND 5,690,000 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 8GB + 128GB option. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on a MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset and has an IP69-rated build. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It has a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme C75, Realme C75 Specifications, Realme C71, Realme C71 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Boat Storm Infinity Smartwatch India Launch Date Set for March 25; Design, Key Features Teased

Related Stories

Realme C75, Realme C71 Will Reportedly Launch in India on March 25; Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much Apple's Foldable iPhone May Cost
  2. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  3. Kota Factory Season 4 OTT Release: Expected Release Date, Cast, and More
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Review: Design Over Everything?
  5. Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options, Chipset Details Revealed
  6. Samsung Announces One UI 7 Release Date for Galaxy S24 and More Phones
  7. Pixel 9a Pricing Leaked by Retailer; Design Tipped via Early Review Video
  8. ChatGPT Might Soon Be Able to Connect to Your Slack and Google Drive
  9. Apple Rolls Out Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Update With Several Bug Fixes
  10. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Goes Live in Mumbai: Check Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Launches 5G Service in Mumbai, Reveals Prepaid and Postpaid Plans
  2. Xiaomi 16 Tipped to Get Larger Display, Thinner Build and a Periscope Lens
  3. Vivo V50e Tipped to Launch in India Mid-April; Design Details Surface Online
  4. OpenAI to Reportedly Begin Testing ChatGPT Connectors for Slack and Google Drive
  5. Snapchat Spectacles Get GPS-Powered AR Lenses and New Hand Tracking Capabilities
  6. Realme C75, Realme C71 Will Reportedly Launch in India on March 25; Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  7. Boat Storm Infinity Smartwatch India Launch Date Set for March 25; Design, Key Features Teased
  8. India Needs Satellite Internet, Telecom Minister Says in Boost to Elon Musk's Starlink
  9. Ripple Signals Intent to Launch Wallet Service in New Trademark Filing: Reports
  10. OneXSugar With Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Dual Screens Unveiled Alongside Ayaneo Pocket S2, Ayaneo Gaming Pad at GDC 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »