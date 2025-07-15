Realme C71 4G was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone offers a 6,300mAh battery with fast charging as well as reverse charging support. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera alongside a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with support for AI-backed imaging and editing tools. The handset gets a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It is claimed to have a military-grade shock resistance build and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme C71 4G Price in India, Availability

Realme C71 4G price in India starts at Rs. 7,699 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 8,699. It is sold in Obsidian Black and Sea Blue colour options. The phone is currently available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store and select offline retail stores.

Realme C71 4G Specifications, Features

The Realme C71 4G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and 563 nits of peak brightness level. The handset is powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T7250 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

For optics, the Realme C71 4G gets a 13-megapixel Omnivision OV13B sensor at the back with autofocus support and an f/2.2 aperture. At the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone supports HD video recording and other features like AI Eraser, AI Clear Face, Pro mode, and dual-view video. The circular Pulse Light unit at the back can be customised in nine colours and five glowing modes.

The Realme C71 4G packs a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging and 6W wired reverse charging. Connectivity options for the handset include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset also offers a military-grade MIL-STD-810H shock-resistant and IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build. The phone measures 167.20x76.60x7.94mm in size and weighs about 201g.