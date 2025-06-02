Technology News
Realme C73 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C73 5G is equipped with a 32-megapixel dual rear camera unit with auto focus support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2025 13:03 IST
Realme C73 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C73 5G comes in Crystal Purple, Jade Green, and Onyx Black shades

Highlights
  • Realme C73 5G sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz HD+ "Eye Comfort" display
  • The handset carries an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Realme C73 5G supports 5W reverse charging
Realme C73 5G has been launched in India on June 2. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. The phone has a 32-megapixel dual rear camera setup alongside an LED flash unit. It sports a 6.67-inch HD+ "Eye Comfort" display with a dedicated bedtime mode. The Realme C73 5G gets an IP64 dust and splash proof rating and a MIL-STD 810H military-grade shock resistance certification.

Realme C73 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme C73 5G price in India starts at Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB option, whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 11,499. It comes in Crystal Purple, Jade Green, and Onyx Black colour options. The phone is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

Realme C73 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme C73 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) "Eye Comfort" display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 89.97 percent screen-to-body ratio. It offers 625 nits peak brightness level and a dedicated bedtime mode. The phone is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

For optics, the Realme C73 5G has a dual rear camera unit including a 32-megapixel GalaxyCore GC32E2 primary sensor with auto focus support and an f/1.8 aperture alongside an unspecified secondary sensor and a pill-shaped LED flash unit. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. 

The Realme C73 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging as well as 5W reverse charging. The handset gets an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and a MIL-STD 810H military-grade shock resistance certification. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 165.7×76.22×7.94mm in size and weighs 197g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
