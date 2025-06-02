Technology News
  Elden Ring Nightreign Sells 2 Million Copies on First Day; Patch Announced to Make Solo Play Easier

Elden Ring Nightreign Sells 2 Million Copies on First Day; Patch Announced to Make Solo Play Easier

Elden Ring Nightreign also made an impressive debut on Steam, reaching over 3,13,000 peak concurrent players on the platform.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 June 2025 12:34 IST
Elden Ring Nightreign Sells 2 Million Copies on First Day; Patch Announced to Make Solo Play Easier

Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ FromSoftware

Elden Ring Nightreign is getting Patch 1.02 to make solo play easier

Highlights
  • Elden Ring Nightreign can be played solo or in three-player co-op
  • Players are experiencing matchmaking issues in the game
  • Elden Ring Nightreign launched on May 30 across PC, PlayStation and Xbox
Elden Ring Nightreign, the standalone multiplayer survival title, sold two million copies on the day of launch, developer FromSoftware has confirmed. The game has reached the milestone even as players have complained about matchmaking issues and other bugs. FromSoftware has acknowledged the technical issues and suggested some steps to fix matchmaking in the game. Elden Ring Nightreign is also set to get a patch that will bring bug fixes and improvements to the solo mode.

Elden Ring Nightreign Sells 2 Million Copies

The developer thanked the players and confirmed the game had sold two million copies on the first day in an X post on Friday. “Darkness fell over Limveld, and two million Nightfarers rose up against it. Thank you for your support,” the post from the official Elden Ring account read.

Elden Ring Nightreign also made an impressive debut on Steam. The co-op action survival title has hit over 3,13,000 peak concurrent players, becoming one of the most played games on the platform since it launched.

Elden Ring Nightreign Issues

The launch, however, has not been without technical hiccups. Players have reported bugs and issues with matchmaking and solo difficulty tuning. FromSoftware will release a patch focussed on solo mode improvements and bug fixes this week. Patch 1.02 will make the game a little easier for solo players, adding “Automatic Revival Upon Defeat” feature, which allows revival once per night boss battle, and increasing the amount of runes gained in solo expeditions.

In a series on posts on X, FromSoftware also shared suggestions for players experiencing matchmaking issues. The studio asked players to try restarting the matchmaking process to find other players. On PS4 and PS5, players need to check their network's NAT type, with the studio confirming that NAT Type 3 may affect matchmaking on PlayStation Network.

PlayStation users can head to Home > Settings > Network > Connection Status > Check Connection Status to check their NAT type.

Ahead of the game's launch, FromSoftware said it was considering adding a two-player mode to Elden Ring Nightreign as part of a post-launch update. According to game director Junya Ishizaki, a two-player mode was "overlooked" during development, with the focus firmly on tuning the game for three-player co-op and solo play.

The online action title, however, has already recieved a two-player mode, courtesy of a PC mod. As spotted by Gamespot, a Duos mode from modder Luke Yui was up and running within 24 hours of the game's launch.  

Elden Ring Nightreign released on May 30 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The game is a standalone Elden Ring spin-off with a focus on co-op play. Players can jump into the game in teams of three or solo to fight various bosses and take on environmental challenges on a shrinking map. The aim is to survive three nights and then defeat the final boss.

