Technology News
English Edition

Realme 14T 5G First Impressions

Realme’s mid-range offering, 14T 5G, comes with a striking design, which gives it an edge in the seemingly saturated mid-range smartphone space.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 May 2025 06:00 IST
Realme 14T 5G First Impressions

Realme 14T 5G is priced from Rs. 17,999 in India

Highlights
  • Realme 14T 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display
  • The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • It packs a 50-megapixel primary camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor
Advertisement

Realme has consistently pursued a quantitative approach in the Indian smartphone market, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. A diversified portfolio often translates to greater choice for consumers, potentially leading to an increased market share and incremental revenue growth. While aggressive, it is a strategy that appears to have worked mainly in its favour so far, with the company having a 10.6 percent share in Q1 2025 and 2.2 percent YoY growth in the Indian smartphone market, as per IDC.

The company has followed up on the launch of the Realme 14 Pro series from January by introducing the Realme 14T 5G in the mid-range segment. Notably, it also becomes the first T series phone to debut in India.

Priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, the Realme 14T 5G takes on rivals like the CMF Phone 2 Pro and its own sibling, the Realme P3 5G. But does it offer any meaningful differentiation, or does it simply fade into the crowd of competitors? I got to spend some time with the device, and here's what I think about it.

Realme 14T 5G: The Package

Out of the box, the Realme 14T 5G resembles the Realme P3 until you notice the repositioned LED flash. With recent devices like the Realme 13 Pro lineup, Realme 14 series, and most recently, the Realme 14T 5G, the brand has been emphasising unique designs at accessible price points. I received the Surf Green colourway, and it is certainly an eye-catching offering without the feeling of overdone. It, along with the Lightning Purple and Obsidian Black colour options, stands out due to the unique appearance of the back panel — a silky, wave-like texture that mimics the strokes of a paintbrush and adds a premium touch.

realme 14t 5g back cover gadgets360 Realme 14T 5G

Realme 14T 5G is available in Surf Green (pictured), Lightning Purple, and Obsidian Black colour options

 

Durability emerges as one of the standout highlights of the Realme 14T 5G, and it comes with a triple IP rating: IP66 + IP68 + IP69. It protects against dust, water submersion, and even high-pressure water jets — a rare feat at this price point. Late 2024 and early 2025 high-end smartphones have launched with an IP69 rating as the new addition, and it is good to see that the highlight feature is already trickling down to sub-Rs. 20,000 segment.

Despite packing a massive 6,000mAh battery, the phone is surprisingly slim at 7.97mm. Weighing 196 grams, it has decent weight distribution, too, but the ergonomics could benefit from refinement, with its chiselled edges remaining slightly too sharp and digging into our palms occasionally. Then there's the usual hardware ensemble: a USB Type-C port, a hybrid SIM slot, and stereo speakers.

Realme 14T 5G: Packs Decent Prowess

With quad-curved screens being all the rage in the upper mid-range segment, Realme has opted to stick to its flatter, more pragmatic display with the Realme 14T 5G. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,100nits peak brightness. It gets ample bright and produces vibrant colours, and the overall performance is almost fluid and lag-free. There's plenty of screen real estate, too, with its 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, although the asymmetrical bezels could slightly detract you from the otherwise impressive experience.

realme 14t 5g display gadgets360 Realme 14T 5G

The phone sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

 

Realme has equipped the phone with a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with a claimed AnTuTu score of more than 4,60,000, which I will validate through synthetic benchmarks and real-world performance testing. It is complemented by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. Realme also enables virtual RAM expansion up to 18GB, which helps during memory-intensive tasks. Oh, and there's expandable storage, too: up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6 and is promised to receive a modest two years of software updates and three years of security updates.

With AI being the buzzword in recent years, the Realme 14T 5G packs several AI-backed features, although most appear to be camera-centric additions on the surface level. There's AI Clear Face, which cleans up blurry photos and makes details sharper, while AI Eraser does what its name suggests — removes distracting objects from the image. It also utilises what the company calls AI HyperRAW Algorithm, which is said to deliver a precise balance between light and shadows.

realme 14t 5g camera gadgets360 Realme 14T 5G

Realme has equipped the 14T 5G with a 50-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor

 

For cameras, the Realme 14T 5G has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You also get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. During our initial testing, the daylight shots appeared to have plenty of detail, although slight oversaturation was observed at times. Night-time photography leaves much to be desired, even with the Night Mode enabled.

However, there's one standout feature in the camera system, which is Live Photo. Like Apple's Live Photos, it records a few seconds before and after you click the shutter button, enabling you to capture the exact moment and a short memory as it unfolds. It is a nifty addition, and I often use it during my time with the device.

realme 14t 5g form factor gadgets360 Realme 14T

The phone has a sleek profile despite packing a 6,000mAh battery

 

Lastly, the Realme 14T 5G packs a massive 6,000mAh battery, consistent with other recent Realme phones in its numbered lineup. The handset supports 45W fast charging and has “Advanced AI Battery Health Management” to prolong battery life. It does not offer any sort of wireless charging; however, given its price point, it's hardly a surprise.

Realme 14T 5G: Initial Thoughts

Overall, the Realme 14T 5G appears to be a solid option at its price tag of Rs. 17,999. Its striking design gives it an edge and helps it stand out in the seemingly saturated mid-range smartphone space. The upgrades in its display department and its durability are undeniably impressive for the segment, although there's scope for improvement when it comes to the camera performance. That said, I will need to test the various claims made by the company to see if they hold any truth.

Realme 14T 5G

Realme 14T 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 2.4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 14T 5G, Realme 14T 5G Specifications, Realme 14T 5G Price in India, Realme 14T 5G Features, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Infinix XPad GT Launch Date Set for May 21; Confirmed to Arrive With 8 Speakers and 10,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Realme 14T 5G First Impressions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Wants Websites to Have an AI-Powered Natural Language Interface
  2. Google I/O 2025 Highlights: Everything Google Announced at Google I/O
  3. OnePlus Pad 3 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch Globally on This Date
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ WithÂ Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,800mAh Battery Launched
  5. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Tipped to Debut as the Slimmest Curved Screen Phone
  6. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Launch Globally in July
  7. Gemini 2.5 Series Gets Improved Capabilities and a Deep Think Mode
  8. Infinix XPad GT Will Debut on May 21 With This Snapdragon Chip
  9. OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, Ace 5 Ultra to Launch on This Date
  10. How HP Plans to Stand Out as AI PCs Shift Focus to Software
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Expands AI Overviews to Over 200 Countries in More Than 40 Languages
  2. Google I/O 2025: Gemini 2.5 AI Models Upgraded With Deep Think Mode, Native Audio Output
  3. Google I/O 2025: AI Mode in Search Gets Agentic Capabilities and a Shopping Experience
  4. Apple WWDC 2025 to Be Held From June 9 to June 13: All You Need to Know
  5. Scientists Transform Lead into Gold, But Only for a Fleeting Moment
  6. Scientists Discover Three-Eyed Sea Moth From Half a Billion Years Ago
  7. NASA's LROC Captures ispace RESILIENCE Landing Site Ahead of June 2025 Lunar Touchdown
  8. Canadian Astrophotographer Captures Stunning Sunflower Galaxy from Ontario
  9. Venus Aerospace Tests Breakthrough RDRE Engine With First Flight in US
  10. US DoJ Said to Open Probe Into Coinbase Data Breach, Firm Claims Involvement of Indian Employees
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »