A new Realme C-series smartphone, expected to be called the Realme C81, appears to be in the works for the Indian market. While Realme has yet to officially confirm the device, fresh leaks have now suggested an imminent launch in the country. The phone is likely a rebadged version of an existing Realme Note model, focusing on practical features such as a large display, reliable battery life, and a sturdy build, rather than performance-focused hardware or advanced camera capabilities.

Realme C81 Leak Reveals Storage, Colours; India Launch Expected Soon

A recent report from 91Mobiles suggests that the upcoming Realme C81 handset may come in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations. The phone is also expected to be offered in Glacier Blue Asia and Storm Black Asia colour options.

The publication notes that the leaked listing identifies the Realme C81 as model RMX5388. This detail is significant because the same model number is associated with the Realme Note 80, which has already launched in select global markets. This overlap suggests that Realme could introduce the C81 in India as a rebranded version of the Note 80, following a strategy the company has used previously for regional markets.

If this turns out to be the case, the Realme C81 is likely to carry over the specifications of the Note 80. The device may feature a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 563 nits. It could be powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. It is likely to ship with Android 15-based Realme UI.

The Realme C81 is also expected to pack a 6,300mAh battery with 15W charging support and include MIL-STD-810H certification for military-grade durability. For optics, the handset could offer an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing selfie shooter.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.