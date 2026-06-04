Xiaomi on Thursday launched the TV FX Mini LED Series in India, with screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches. The new television lineup features QD Mini LED display technology, Fire TV integration, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Audio-backed speakers. The series also offers Full Array Local Dimming, DLG 120Hz game mode on select variants, and support for Alexa voice commands. Xiaomi has equipped its latest TV models with a quad-core processor, 32GB of onboard storage, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for streaming and smart home use.

Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series Price in India, Availability

The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED 43-inch option is priced in India at Rs. 32,999, while the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models carry price tags of Rs. 44,999, Rs. 64,999, and Rs. 84,999, respectively.

As part of a limited-time introductory offer, Xiaomi is offering the 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants at Rs. 29,999, Rs. 39,999, Rs. 59,999, and Rs. 79,999, respectively.

The company will start selling the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series in India on June 11 via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Xiaomi India online store.

Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series features 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) Ultra HD displays with viewing angles of up to 178 degrees. The lineup uses QD Mini LED technology with Full Array Local Dimming and Mini LED backlighting for improved contrast and brightness control. The televisions support HDR10 and HDR10+ formats, Filmmaker Mode, and Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine 2. They also cover up to 93 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and can display 1.07 billion colours.

The 43-inch variant runs at 60Hz, while the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models support DLG 120Hz. Xiaomi has also included MEMC technology, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Eye Care Mode across the series. The televisions feature up to 104 local dimming zones depending on the screen size.

The new Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED models are powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor paired with a Mali-G52 2EE MC1 GPU. Xiaomi has equipped the lineup with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series runs Fire TV and provides access to more than 12,000 apps. Software features include user profiles, parental controls, Apple AirPlay 2 support, built-in Alexa voice assistant integration, quick wake functionality, and a dedicated quick settings menu.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The televisions feature three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an AV input, an optical audio port, a headphone jack, and antenna connectors.

For audio, the 43-inch variant of the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED features a 20W two-speaker system. The 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models use a four-driver setup consisting of two full-range speakers and two high-frequency drivers. The series supports Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X audio technologies.

The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED series features a metal bezel-less design with a high screen-to-body ratio. Xiaomi claims screen-to-body ratios of 97 percent on the 43-inch and 55-inch models and 98 percent on the 65-inch and 75-inch variants. The lineup is offered in a Black finish.

The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED 43 measures 957×609×197mm with the stand attached and weighs 7.1kg without the stand. The 55-inch model measures 1,226×775×274mm and weighs 11.4kg. The 65-inch variant measures 1,445×901×312mm and weighs 17kg, while the 75-inch model measures 1,668×1,027×347mm and weighs 23.1kg.

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